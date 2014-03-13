The Audio Engineering Society Appoints Graham Kirk as International Sales Manager





– Organization expands its marketing efforts with addition of Kirk to business development team –



New York, NY, March 11, 2014 — As part of its newly focused business and marketing efforts, the Audio Engineering Society has appointed industry executive Graham Kirk to the position of International Sales Manager. The announcement was made by Bob Moses, AES Executive Director, and further underscores the AES’s bolstered business development campaign, which began with the 135th AES Convention in New York, resulting in record attendance, this past fall. In his new position, Kirk will spearhead sales for AES exhibition partners and sponsors, as well as work closely with Moses and Steve Green, AES Business Development Manager.



Leveraging his experience in the music and professional audio industries, Kirk has previously managed sales and marketing efforts for Audio Media magazine and as the European Sales Director for the NewBay Media Group. Further, Kirk will be at the upcoming Musikmesse 2014 International Music Fair (March 12 – 15) to meet with exhibitors and potential participants about partner and sponsorship opportunities at the upcoming 136th AES Convention in Berlin and the 137th Convention in Los Angeles.



“We are very excited to have Graham on board as we continue to gain momentum for our two International Conventions coming up this year, in both Berlin and L.A.,” states Bob Moses. “We have worked hard to provide new opportunities for both attendees and exhibitors at our upcoming events and we feel that Graham has an excellent background and skill set to help maximize these efforts and to help the AES grow as the number-one professional and educational resource for the industry.”



Exhibitors and potential sponsors are encouraged to contact Graham Kirk to discuss exhibition and advertising opportunities for upcoming conventions, newsletters and more, at graham.kirk@aes.org or via phone at: +44 (0) 787-246-1938 or +1 212-661-8528 ext. 114.