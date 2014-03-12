2014 PBS Technology Conference, Wohler Technologies Product Preview, Booth # 106

Wohler at the 2014 PBS Technology Conference

RadiantGrid Intelligent Media Transformation Platform(TM) Version 8

The Wohler RadiantGrid Intelligent Media Transformation Platform(TM) provides consolidated media processing capabilities, such as transcoding, standards conversion, audio processing, caption processing, and quality control, with an intelligent content management fabric and workflow layer. Based on an extensible service-oriented architecture, the platform utilizes TrueGrid(TM) processing to accelerate and manage several tasks simultaneously while allowing true scalability across multiple machines.

During the 2014 PBS Technology Conference, Wohler will showcase further improvements to the version 8 series release of the RadiantGrid platform in which a brand-new media processing engine parallelizes complex audio and video processes at unprecedented speeds. Along with optimized video pipeline features such as anamorphic video handling, 2K/4K UltraHD support, and bit depths of up to 16-bit YUV, the RadiantGrid platform has been enhanced with the RadiantGrid Detect and Correct(TM) video legalization option, which leverages Wohler's unique RightHue(TM) algorithm to ensure comprehensive NTSC and PAL color compliance within the file-based domain. RadiantGrid version 8 enables fully compliant over-the-top offerings for leading formats and also builds upon existing support for MXF AS-03 with the introduction of a unique solution for MXF AS-11.

Photo Caption: RadiantGrid Intelligent Media Transformation Platform(TM)

MPEG DVB-ASI and IPTV Monitors

Wohler MPEG monitors decode and provide convenient at-a-glance monitoring of program content from MPEG-2/4 ASI and Ethernet IP streams, as well as 3G/HD-SDI inputs. The MPEG video monitors identify, decode, and display in high resolution both MPEG-2 and MPEG-4 signals (input via BNC or Ethernet) while giving users the ability to browse the PAT, PMT, PID, EIT, and NIT data (both ATSC and DVB tables) for each selected stream. In addition to MPEG ASI and dual-input 3G/HD-SDI with loop-through, the MPEG monitors also accommodate HDMI video and audio with level meters, GPI, and tally.

Convenient monitoring capabilities include Dolby Digital and Digital+ decoding, as well as the capacity to decode as many as 12 audio groups. In-picture level metering of up to 16 channels of audio is provided in both average and PPM (peak) levels with selectable meter scales. Wohler will feature the MPEG-4290, a 4-RU system with two 9-inch screens; the MPEG-3270, a 3-RU system with two 7-inch screens; and the 2-RU MPEG-2443 with four individual 4.3-inch screens.

Photo Caption: Wohler MPEG-4290 Video Monitor

Company Quote:

"The PBS Technology Conference serves as a forum for education, professional development, and exposure of new ideas and technologies, and Wohler joins the conference with unique expertise in providing innovative solutions for more streamlined and efficient file-based workflows. We look forward to sharing our knowledge at the conference and to showcasing upgrades that extend the power and value of our RadiantGrid platform for automated file-based media processing. We'll also feature advances within our signal management and audio/video monitoring line that further simplify today's broadcast operations."

-- Craig Newbury, Vice President Sales, RadiantGrid

Company Overview:

Wohler's tradition of innovation began with the creation of the industry's first in-rack audio, video, and data monitoring products, and it continues today through the company's development of signal management and monitoring solutions for video, audio, and captioning applications. Wohler's RadiantGrid(TM) platform extends the company's award-winning product lines to include solutions for efficient file-based content creation and distribution, quality control, accelerated transcoding, and standards conversion. Together, Wohler's advanced file-based solutions and proven, cost-effective confidence monitoring and content management products ensure high-quality media production across any platform and delivery to any device. More information about Wohler and RadiantGrid products is available at www.wohler.com.

