Venera Technologies Announces the Integration of Venera’s Pulsar file-based Automated QC with Telestream’s Vantage Platform

Burbank, California – March 13, 2014

Venera Technologies is pleased to announce availability of Pulsar Connector, a Vantage component from Telestream that provides easy access to Pulsar file-based QC capabilities from within Vantage file-based workflow environments. Users simply insert the Pulsar Connector component directly into a Vantage workflow for seamless connection with a separately installed, standalone Pulsar automated content verifier system. Pulsar Connector is available for purchase directly from Telestream.

“We are pleased to extend Vantage file-based workflows to include more of the digital media ecosystem,” said Paul Turner, VP of Enterprise Product Management at Telestream. “Integration with Pulsar file-based QC software expands Vantage options to include the automated, easy-to-use file-based QC capabilities from Venera Technologies.”

“We are very excited to have Pulsar integrated with Telestream Vantage”, said Fereidoon Khosravi, Senior Vice President, Americas Business Development at Venera Technologies. “This is good news for customers of Venera and Telestream. Pulsar is the fastest and most comprehensive file-based QC system in the market, and all of its capabilities can now be used more efficiently and in an integrated manner from within the Telestream environment”.

PulsarTM is a file-based automated content verifier system designed to seamlessly automate content QC and ensure the quality of file-based media in a fast, simple, flexible and integrated manner at various stages in the content workflow.

The Vantage video processing platform provides a broad range of transcoding and file-based workflow automation products which scale from a single-server to very large, multi-server systems. Vantage makes content production, multi-screen delivery, and device interoperability a hands-off process. The Vantage platform brings transcoding, media capture, metadata processing, analysis, and third-party solutions into a unified system.

Vantage Pulsar Connector is available as an option to Vantage and can be purchased directly from Telestream’s worldwide network of direct sales and resale channels. For more information about Telestream and Vantage, visit http://www.telestream.net. For more information about Venera Technologies and Pulsar, visit http://www.veneratech.com.

About Telestream

Telestream provides world-class live and on-demand digital video tools and workflow solutions that allow consumers and businesses to transform video on the desktop and across the enterprise. Many of the world’s most demanding media and entertainment companies as well as a growing number of users in a broad range of business environments, rely on Telestream products to streamline operations, reach broader audiences and generate more revenue from their media.

For more information visit http://www.telestream.net

About Venera Technologies

Venera Technologies is a video solutions company widely known for its innovative products and solutions worldwide. Since its inception in 2003, the company has been delivering quality, innovative solutions and creating long-lasting relationship with its customers. Venera’s flagship offering, Pulsar, improves the operational efficiency for its customers by automating their content QC processes. Many of the largest media companies worldwide are users of Venera’s solutions and technologies.

For more information visit http://www.veneratech.com

