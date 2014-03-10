ZeeVee Product Line Update Enables Interoperability With Monroe Electronics' One-Net SE EAS System

LYNDONVILLE, N.Y., and LITTLETON, Mass. -- March 10, 2014 -- Monroe Electronics today announced that ZeeVee, the industry's leading manufacturer of digital HD video encoder/modulators, is offering an update that makes Emergency Alert System (EAS) capability available across its ZvPro and HDbridge 2000 series at no additional cost. The new update enables ZeeVee's competitively priced systems to interface with the Monroe One-Net(TM) SE EAS- and Common Alerting Protocol (CAP)-ready encoder/decoder via Monroe's unique EAS-NET(TM) protocol.

"Adding EAS continues our tradition of providing ongoing functionality improvements across all ZeeVee models, and it is especially satisfying to be able to offer an upgrade of this magnitude for no additional charge," said ZeeVee CEO Bob Michaels. "Protection of lives is a significant priority for our customers -- and one they shouldn't have to pay extra for in a state-of-the art-video distribution system."

ZeeVee not only boasts a unique watermarking technology, but also offers the only Clear-QAM solution approved by both DirecTV and Dish Network. The company has once again set the industry standard by including EAS as a standard feature of its encoder/modulators. Within the streamlined EAS workflow supported by this feature, the Monroe One-Net SE system receives emergency alert information, and then processes and transmits the proper EAS information to the ZeeVee encoder/modulators. From there the encoder/modulator broadcasts that alert to all televisions being served. A properly authorized operator can also generate custom alert messages with Monroe's custom message option.

"Using our One-Net SE/EAS-NET combination along with ZeeVee products, cable operators and campus television stations can implement industry-leading EAS technology simply and at a very attractive price point," said Bill Robertson, vice president of business development at Monroe Electronics. "Our exclusive EAS-NET communications suite serves as the key interfacing mechanism between these systems, assuring reliable EAS data and audio transmission over a standard TCP/IP network."

With a wide range of EAS/CAP and A/V products, Monroe is the recognized leader in EAS/CAP equipment for the campus and cable television marketplace. The Monroe One-Net SE is designed as a flexible emergency-messaging platform able to handle all EAS/CAP and custom alert messaging and keep pace with an ever-changing communication environment. With a standard Web-based user interface, the One-Net SE communicates via a network with a variety of digital devices. The system itself can be accessed via an intranet/Internet connection for monitoring or message uploads.

More information on the broad range of ZeeVee encoder/modulators is available at www.zeevee.com.

Further information about Monroe's One-Net EAS/CAP system is available at www.monroe-electronics.com.

About ZeeVee

ZeeVee HD/SD encoders and RF modulators convert video sources such as digital signage players and satellite receivers into digital cable channels that can be broadcast over existing coax cabling to an unlimited number of HDTVs. The company has deployed thousands of channels in corporate centers, sports bars, academia, assisted living, stadiums, casinos, hospitals, houses of worship, hotels, fitness centers, digital signage installations, and more.

More information is available at www.zeevee.com.

About Monroe Electronics

Monroe Electronics began operations in 1954 designing and manufacturing specialized electrostatic discharge (ESD) instrumentation that continues today. From its headquarters in Lyndonville, N.Y. the company provides R&D, manufacturing, sales, and customer service for all Monroe Electronics, One-Net(TM) SE, and Digital Alert Systems brands. Monroe Electronics' Emergency Alert Systems (EAS) are the widely accepted standard for CATV, with a hard-earned reputation for quality, reliability, and service to valued customers around the world. In October 2009, Digital Alert Systems, the leading innovator of next-generation Common Alerting Protocol (CAP) and EAS merged with Monroe Electronics to further extend its product offerings to radio and television broadcasters and better serve their collective customers into the future.

More information is available at www.monroe-electronics.com.

All trademarks appearing herein are the property of their respective owners.