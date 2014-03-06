IMS Productions Builds New HD Mobile Unit With Beck TV

AUSTIN, Texas -- March 6, 2014 -- Beck TV (formerly Beck Associates), one of the United States' premier design-build systems integrators, today announced that the company has completed a state-of-the-art HD mobile production truck for multimedia production company IMS Productions. Dubbed IMS-HD3, the new 53-foot expando unit is currently serving as a dedicated production unit for Los Angeles Lakers home basketball games at the Staples Center.

"We chose to build HD3 with Beck TV because we heard great things about the company and because the project price fit our budget," said Paul Nijak, director of engineering for IMS Productions. "The build itself was smoother than I imagined it could be, largely because of the company's clear commitment to getting the job done right, no matter what it takes. Beck TV's work was very accurate, and we finished the truck on time and on budget."

IMS Productions is located in Indianapolis just across the street from the legendary Indianapolis Motor Speedway. The company's HD remote-production truck fleet crisscrosses the nation to provide live production services for national sports and entertainment broadcasts and events. IMS-HD3 is a 12-camera stand-alone truck that requires no B unit.

Among the systems built into the truck are Sony 2400 cameras, a Grass Valley Kayenne K-Frame HD switcher, a Calrec Artemis Beam audio console, and Sony and EVS machines, with Evertz audio and video routing. Nijak supplied the trailer design and worked with the Beck TV team in Texas to bring the project to completion.

"Once the trailer got to Beck TV's Austin facility, I spent time on site, almost becoming part of the integration team," added Nijak. "I knew already that the company's integrators were part of the staff, and during the build I found that this approach allowed Beck TV to apply an uncommonly high level of quality control."

"Working with Paul and the rest of the IMS team to build IMS-HD3 was a complete pleasure," said Fred Beck, president & director of engineering at Beck TV. "The folks at IMS are professionals who know exactly what they want, and that always makes an integrator's job easier. We are currently in the middle of building another truck with IMS -- the new IMS-HD5, a very robust double-expando unit -- and we anticipate another successful IMS truck rollout in the very near future."

About IMS Productions

IMS Productions is a premier, multi-faceted multimedia production company located in Indianapolis, just across the street from the legendary Indianapolis Motor Speedway. Our state-of-the-art HD remote production truck fleet criss-crosses the nation, providing live production services for national sports and entertainment broadcasts and events. Our award-winning team of producers, videographers, editors and graphic artists is ready to see your project through from storyboard to final master. IMSP is also home to two 2,000-square-foot production studios ready for anything from full set productions with studio audiences to single-talent live shots, complete with uplink services. Visit www.imsptv.com, follow us @IMSProductions, and like us on Facebook to learn more.

About Beck TV

Beck TV (formerly Beck Associates) is one of the United States' premier design-build systems integrators. With more than 30 years of experience, Beck TV has designed and built more professional television facilities for more customers than any other systems integrator. In virtually every application from broadcast and cable networks, local TV stations, sports trucks, and stadium venues to educational institutions and houses of worship, Beck TV uses a collaborative approach to assure successful outcomes, on time and on budget. The company maintains full-service offices in Denver, New York, and Austin, Texas. More information about Beck TV is available at www.becktv.com.

