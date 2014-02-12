Haivision Expands Makito X Series High Performance Video Encoding/Decoding Platform

MONTREAL, CANADA — February 12, 2014 —Haivision has unveiled the newest products in the Makito X Series of video encoders/decoders, providing customers with high performance solutions for video distribution, broadcast backhaul, remote monitoring, connecting facilities and Internet streaming.

Designed for the most demanding encoding applications in enterprise, broadcast and federal/military environments, the Makito X Series delivers higher performance, superior quality video, extremely efficient encoding and bandwidth use, and lower latency.

The expanded Makito X Series includes:

-- New Makito X encoder configurations, including the Makito X Single or Dual SDI and Makito X DVI.

-- New ruggedized Makito XR encoders for ground-based deployments that require resilience to harsh environments: Makito XR Harsh Environment and Ruggedized High Profile encoders are built to match the physical and mission-critical requirements of full motion video (FMV) in the intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) segment.

-- New Makito X Decoder, a low-latency, High Profile dual channel decoder.

Built on Haivision’s field-proven encoding platform, the Makito X brings users a complete point-to-point video distribution solution with improved user experience, reduced costs and increased channel count. The Makito X encoders include all features from the original Makito encoder, including downscaling, de-interlacing, deblocking, forward error correction (FEC), encryption, closed captioning, and Key Length Value (KLV) metadata for full motion video (FMV) applications.

“With the Makito X series, we are continuing to push the boundaries of encoding technology,” said Mirko Wicha, president and CEO of Haivision. “By building on the performance, reliability and confidence of a proven platform, the extension of the X Series gives customers a future-proof encoding solution to meet the most demanding streaming video challenges.”

Addressing next generation encoding challenges, every model of the Makito X Series now includes Haivision’s new Secure Reliable Transport (SRT) technology, optimizing performance streaming across the unpredictable Internet by assuring quality of service to deliver the best video stream when faced with packet loss, jitter, latency, and fluctuating bandwidth.

Haivision’s video encoders are an integral component of Haivision’s broader video streaming solution set – addressing the full video workflow from encoding, recording, managing, publishing and distributing secure video content within facilities and to the Internet.

Media Kit

Makito X Product Information: http://www.haivision.com/products/encoders/makito-x

Makito X encoder (image): http://www.haivision.com/sites/default/files/makito_shadow.png

Makito X encoder (caption): Haivision’s Makito X high performance video encoder

About Haivision

Haivision delivers end-to-end solutions for streaming, encoding, recording, managing, and distributing secure video and interactive media within the enterprise, education, medical/healthcare, and federal/military industries. Haivision is a private company based in Montreal and Chicago with regional offices in Austin, Tx; Atlanta, Ga.; Portland, Or.; Washington D.C. and Hamburg, Germany. With a global sales and support organization, Haivision distributes its products through value-added resellers, system integrators, distributors, and OEMs worldwide. More information is available at www.haivision.com.

All trademarks and registered trademarks mentioned herein are the property of their respective owners.

Twitter: www.twitter.com/haivision

Facebook: www.facebook.com/haivision

LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/haivision