Delvcam Introduces New Broadcast Multi-format 3GHD/SD Dual 7-Inch Rack Mount Video Monitor

SAUGERTIES, N.Y. – February 7, 2014 -Delvcam, a worldwide leader in the design and manufacture of cost effective professional LCD Production Monitors, today announced the availability of a new 3GHD/SD Multi-format Dual 7-Inch Rack Mount Video Monitor. The Delvcam DELV-2LCD7-3GHD brings 3G-HD broadcast quality & multi-format flexibility together in a low-cost rack mount video production monitor. With dual 7" IPS screens, SD, HDMI, HD and 3G-SDI multi-format capability and tally interface, it’s the perfect professional v

ideo monitoring solution in the studio, live broadcast truck or fly-pack.



“Providing a reliable and low-cost 3G-HD Dual 7-Inch LCD monitor with multi-format flexibility was our goal,” said Dan Coscarella, Product Manager at Delvcam. “The ultra slim design and broadcast quality of the DELV-2LCD7-3GHD delivers high end performance and at a very competitive price point.”



The Delvcam 3GHD/SD Dual 7-Inch Monitor is available and shipping now. To learn more about the DELV-2LCD7-3GHD and other Delvcam products visit www.delvcam.com.







About Delvcam

Delvcam is a US based design and engineering firm that specializes in LCD rack mount and camera-top monitors for broadcast, multimedia, video and film professionals worldwide. Our design philosophy first and foremost is to talk to professionals in the studio and on location to determine their exact needs. We then hit the lab to come up with the best light weight, high resolution LCD's loaded with multiple inputs and outputs at an affordable price.



Delvcam is exclusively distributed by TecNec Distributing and is available through the entire TecNec dealer network and online at Markertek.com.