Haivision to Showcase 4K Support for Digital Signage at DSE Conference

MONTREAL, CANADA – Haivision announced that the company will showcase 4K display support powered by the CoolSign digital signage system at the DSE conference, taking place from February 12-13 in Las Vegas.

Exhibiting at booth #548, Haivision will demonstrate the new CoolSign Display Engine with support for ultra high 4K resolution, as well as its latest solutions for digital signage and integrated live video.

CoolSign Display Engine Supports 4K Display

Now featuring native support of 4K video resolution files, the CoolSign Display Engine appliance is a faster, smaller and more powerful digital signage player for Haivision's CoolSign digital signage system. Designed for corporate communications and large public facilities, such as stadiums and universities, the CoolSign Display Engine features powerful processing and superior quality playback of graphics overlays and video content suitable for the most challenging digital signage requirements. The new signage player has the power to support up to four 1080p regions with a ticker simultaneously or a single 4k (3840x2160) region, and can drive two independent HDMI outputs.

CoolSign and Furnace Integrate Live Video with Digital Signage

With a scalable, data-driven infrastructure, Haivision's CoolSign digital signage system, integrated with the Furnace video system, brings global organizations secure and efficient ways to deliver rich media to every desktop and display. The latest release of CoolSign integrates managed IPTV within digital signage, enabling customers to combine rich media with live and scheduled video content.

Haivision to Present at DSE Education Session, Panel Discussion

Haivision will present with customer DSI and partner Mission Electronics about how they accelerated enterprise communications throughout DSI's worldwide offices by integrating live video and digital signage.

Title: How to Leverage Digital Signage and Video in the Enterprise

Date/Time/Location: February 12 at 4:00 p.m. (The Venetian hotel, room 1006)

Panel participants:

Omar Vega, Manager, Network Services, DSI

Todd Nelson, A/V Systems Designer, Mission Electronics

Bill Taylor, Director of Digital Signage, Haivision

