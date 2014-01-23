Wohler Addresses Growing Business Momentum With Four New Hires in Sales and Engineering

SAN FRANCISCO -- Jan. 23, 2014 -- Responding to rapid growth across the company, Wohler Technologies today announced four more new hires in key sales and engineering positions in a second series of new appointments this month. For Wohler signal management and monitoring products, Shawn Sennett will serve as director of western U.S. sales and Jerry Williamson will serve as director of eastern U.S. sales. For the Wohler RadiantGrid(TM) business line, Brian Massie has been hired as sales engineer and Tom McFarland as QA engineer.

"The unique forward-looking functionality of new product releases across our business has opened up significant growth opportunities for Wohler," said Carl J. Dempsey, Wohler president and CEO. "These new additions -- Shawn, Jerry, Brian, and Tom -- to the Wohler sales and engineering teams will ensure that we can keep pace with the growing momentum created by innovations such as our MPEG monitoring line and the new WohlerDPP, powered by RadiantGrid."

Wohler's award-winning MPEG Series of broadcast-quality MPEG video monitors represents the first universal digital broadcast confidence monitor line in the broadcast industry. By consolidating MPEG-2 and MPEG-4/H.264 streams into the mainstream workflow, the Wohler monitors enable a single operator to monitor all video streams, even those destined for delivery via Web portals and mobile services, from a single system and interface. In doing so, the system further reduces the cost and complexity of handling the various streams processed and distributed by today's broadcast and production facilities. Handling the MPEG Series and other signal management and monitoring solution sales, Sennett will be based in Los Angeles, and Williamson will be based in Philadelphia.

The RadiantGrid Intelligent Media Transformation Platform(TM) and RadiantGrid-powered file-based processing solutions are likewise transforming critical workflows within the media enterprise. The expansion of RadiantGrid engineering personnel comes as demand for these solutions continues to rise. Massie will be based in the U.K., and McFarland will be based in San Francisco.

About Wohler Technologies Inc.

Wohler's tradition of innovation began with the creation of the industry's first in-rack audio, video, and data monitoring products, and it continues today through the company's development of signal management and monitoring solutions for video, audio, and captioning applications. Wohler's RadiantGrid(TM) platform extends the company's award-winning product lines to include solutions for efficient file-based content creation and distribution, quality control, accelerated transcoding, and standards conversion. Together, Wohler's advanced file-based solutions and proven, cost-effective confidence monitoring and content management products ensure high-quality media production across any platform and delivery to any device. More information about Wohler and RadiantGrid products is available at www.wohler.com.

