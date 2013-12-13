Symetrix Announces SeeSound as New Spanish Distributor

SEATTLE, US: Digital signal processing specialist Symetrix has announced the appointment of Barcelona-based SeeSound to serve as its exclusive distributor for the Spanish market. A pro-audio distributor with more than ten years’ experience, SeeSound offers solutions for the live, broadcast, contractor and installation markets.



SeeSound expects Symetrix products such as the Jupiter app-based DSP and flexible SymNet Radius 12x8 Dante™ DSP to resonate with a rapidly growing demand for flexible processing solutions across the Spanish market.

Reflecting on the latest addition to a 20-strong brand portfolio, SeeSound product manager Carles Ribo says that Symetrix “provides a complete solution to implement DSP and control in an audio system. SeeSound has always been aware of its capabilities and has followed its evolution, including the adoption of Audinate’s hugely popular Dante networking technology. Today, we regard Symetrix as one of the top players in this market.”

To help enhance awareness of the Symetrix product range and what it can do for a broad cross-section of professional users, SeeSound plans to implement an extensive training effort. “Audio installers and consultants need to know the possibilities of the different models and the best ways of implementing them. We will also be exhibiting the entire product range at AFIAL (25-27 March 2014), the leading pro-audio show in Spain,” says Ribo.

Craig Richardson, VP of Global Sales at Symetrix, welcomed the latest addition to the manufacturer’s family of distribution partners. “SeeSound has more than a decade’s experience of working with some of the biggest pro-audio brands in the world, and its success throughout that period speaks for itself,” he says. “Symetrix already has a strong foothold in Spain, but we are confident that SeeSound’s expertise and sales network will take the brand to the next level.”

www.seesound.es

www.symetrix.co