ADORAMA.COM “Deal of the Day” Holiday Sales Event Kicks Off 25 Days of Super Savings on Electronics, Photography and Videography Gear

New York, NY – November 29, 2013 –Adorama, one of the world’s largest photography, video, imaging and electronics retailers, today announced the return of its “Deal of the Day” holiday extravaganza. Beginning Thanksgiving Day and ending Christmas Eve, shoppers can visit Adorama.com for unbeatable holiday savings on select electronics, computing, photography and video products. “Deal of the Day” will be featured on Adorama’s special holiday homepage, which will be launched on Thanksgiving Day, making it easy to find the steepest discounts every day of the month.

Hand-picked by Adorama’s team of electronics and imaging experts, each “Deal of the Day” product is offered at a rock-bottom price for 24 hours only. “The Adorama ‘Deal of the Day’ sales event is designed to not only provide steep discounts for our customers but to also bring some excitement to the online shopping experience – every day brings a new surprise that truly benefits the shopper. Plus, with our team of pros hand-selecting each featured product, customers will be presented with an outstanding deal on the industry’s most exceptional and in-demand gear and gadgets,” comments Ahron Schachter, director of strategic planning, Adorama. Shoppers unsure of which deal to go for can find a wide range of gift-giving resources online, such as Adorama’s Holiday Gift Guides, impartial product reviews, and product tutorials, to aid in the buying process.

Adorama Exclusive VIP Program and Big Game Sweepstakes

Especially exciting this year, Adorama is offering customers a chance to see the Big Game. Adorama is the official electronics retailer of the New York Giants, which means there’s no better way to celebrate the championship game coming to New York in 2014 than with an exclusive sweepstakes. When customers purchase a “Deal of the Day” item, they’ll be automatically entered in the Adorama Ultimate FANtasy Escape Weekend sweepstakes.

Winners of the football fan package will receive exclusive VIP tickets to the kickoff Celebrity Party in NYC on Friday and VIP access to the Celebrity Flag Football Challenge on Saturday, then see the game on Sunday. Additionally, customers can get an additional three entries to the sweepstakes when they purchase specially designated items throughout Adorama.com and in the Superstore, located at 42 W. 18th Street, between Fifth and Sixth Avenues, in New York City.

In addition to automatic entry into the Adorama Ultimate FANtasy Escape Weekend sweepstakes, customers will be automatically enrolled in Adorama’s VIP program when purchasing any “Deal of the Day.” Exclusive VIP benefits include: 30 gigs of free, lifetime cloud storage provided by Pogoplug; free photography education through the New York Institute of Photography, Adorama Learning Center and Creative Live; the opportunity to purchase products only available to VIPs; special VIP pricing on products throughout Adorama; exclusive email offers and much more.

ADORAMA: More Than a Camera Store

Adorama is more than a camera store – it’s one of the world’s largest photography, video, imaging and electronics retailers. Serving customers for more than 30 years, Adorama has grown from its flagship NYC store to include the leading online destination for photography, imaging and consumer electronics. Adorama's vast product offerings encompass home entertainment, mobile computing, and professional video and audio, while its services include an in-house photo lab, AdoramaPix, pro equipment rental at Adorama Rental Company, and the award-winning Adorama Learning Center, which offers free education for photographers in video channels such as the popular Adorama TV.

Adorama is listed as one of the top five electronics retailers by Consumer Reports, “Best of the Web” by Forbes.com, Internet Retailers Top 100, and is the official Electronics Retailer of the NY Giants.

Visit ADORAMA at www.adorama.com.

Press Contacts:

Anya Oskolkova

Zazil Media Group

(e) anya@zazilmediagroup.com

(p) 617.817.6559

(skype) anya.oskolkova

Lauren Leger

Zazil Media Group

(e) lauren@zazilmediagroup.com

(p) 508.498.8433

(skype) lauren.zazil

####