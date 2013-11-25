Digital Rapids Honored Twice in NewBay Media Product Innovation Awards

Markham, Ontario:Digital Rapids announced today that two of the company's solutions were honored in the inaugural NewBay Media Product Innovation Awards, which recognize outstanding recent product introductions that serve TV, professional video and broadcast/online radio organizations. The StreamZ Live 8000EX integrated broadcast and multiscreen live encoder was named a 2013 Product Innovation Award winner, while the Digital Rapids Transcode Manager 2.0 automated, high-volume media file transformation software earned Honorable Mention.

Winners of the Product Innovation Awards were selected from vendor nominations by a panel of professional users and will be featured in TV Technology, Digital Video, Creative Planet Network, Government Video, Video Edge, Radio World and Radio magazines. Evaluation criteria include innovation of concept and design, creative use of technology, price value, and suitability for use in a broadcast TV/radio or professional video environment.

"Having our innovation and product excellence highlighted with an award win is always exciting; to have two of our solutions recognized together is a tremendous honor. These accolades reflect not only the advantages of the products themselves, but also the talent and hard work of our teams who created them and our unwavering focus on solving the challenges faced by our customers," said Mike Nann, Director of Marketing and Communications at Digital Rapids. "While serving different applications, both the StreamZ Live 8000EX and Digital Rapids Transcode Manager 2.0 share the benefits and goals of bringing superior quality, flexibility and efficiency to our customers while helping them streamline their operations and lower their costs in the rapidly evolving multiscreen media landscape."

Designed to simplify the convergence of broadcast television and multiscreen streaming operations, the StreamZ Live 8000EX combines the exceptional multi-format flexibility and superior output quality of the StreamZ Live encoder family with robust features for the unique demands of broadcast, cable, telco and satellite television deployments. Reducing operational complexity and costs, the StreamZ Live 8000EX features simultaneous encoding for broadcast television (H.264 or MPEG-2) and adaptive bit rate streaming for multiscreen distribution to devices from 'smart TVs' and desktop computers to tablets, game consoles and mobile phones.

The enterprise-class Transcode Manager 2.0 software seamlessly blends media file transformation and workflow processes while offering unparalleled efficiency, scalability and agility for applications from post production and archive to multiscreen distribution. Building on the unique benefits of the Kayak platform, version 2.0 of Transcode Manager combines its robust management tools and hallmarks of superior output quality and format flexibility with visual workflow design; automated decision-making with rich metadata support; dynamic deployment; easy integration of new and emerging technologies; and a deep ecosystem of third-party technology partners.

