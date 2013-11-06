Volicon Announces New Higher-Density Observer RPM-600 System

BURLINGTON, Mass. -- Nov. 6, 2013 -- Volicon today announced a new release in the company's family of Observer(R) Remote Program Monitor (RPM) video monitoring and logging products. Engineered to support monitoring of six set-top box (STB) inputs, the new RPM-600 system offers MSOs, independent cable operators, and IPTV and satellite operators a higher-density solution for evaluating the quality of their linear, on-demand, and interactive content and advertising. Moreover, this evaluation occurs automatically after the signals have passed through the STB, right at the point of the customer experience."

"We're seeing more and more customers interested in leveraging the functionality of our RPM systems in higher-density deployments," said Andrew Sachs, vice president of product management at Volicon. "Taking advantage of advances in compression codecs, CPUs, and capture cards, we've been able to package more channels in the same 3-RU footprint occupied by earlier RPM systems. The resulting RPM-600 system is available at an attractive price point that supports cost-effective high-density models for applications such as ad monitoring."

Volicon's Observer RPM systems use individual STBs to scan through a channel lineup and automatically test services, perform scheduled or triggered recording of advertising or other high-value content, or provide an interactive tool for real-time troubleshooting. Expanding on Volicon's existing Observer portfolio, the new RPM-600 is a denser, more cost-effective solution for applications such as ad monitoring and interactive application testing. With the Observer RPM-600, users can now manage up to six STB inputs simultaneously and independently.

Further information about Volicon and the company's technology is available at www.volicon.com.

# # #

About Volicon

Volicon provides the broadcast and cable industries with the most efficient, reliable, and cost-effective automated multichannel video content logging and monitoring system for compliance, media analysis, content repurposing, and quality of service. Its Observer(R) real-time digital video monitoring and logging solutions are based on Volicon's patented Virtual Media Network (VMN). VMN is comprised of a multichannel video streaming engine, interactive search, content analytics, and service monitoring and alarming capabilities. Volicon products and services meet the demanding requirements of broadcasters, cable and IPTV service providers, and enterprise and government organizations looking to improve broadcast product quality, enhance video management, and lower costs. More information is available at www.volicon.com.

All trademarks appearing herein are the property of their respective owners.