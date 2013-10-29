Artel Video Systems to Demonstrate New Capabilities for DigiLink Platform at CCW 2013

DigiLink Simplifies Transport of Media Over IP, Optical Networks, and Fiber

WESTFORD, Mass. -- Oct. 28, 2013 -- Artel Video Systems, a leading global provider of broadcast media transport solutions, announced today that it will be demonstrating new fully integrated capabilities available in the DigiLink modular platform at CCW 2013, booth 709 in New York, November 13-14.

Artel will be showcasing enhanced features and functionality in the DigiLink platform, the industry's most flexible and cost-effective solution for transporting broadcast-quality media across IP, optical networks, and direct fiber. The platform's unique design integrates optical and IP transport, JPEG2000 compression, and video and Ethernet routing in a compact, cost-effective package. DigiLink offers broadcasters and video service providers a single, flexible, media transport platform capable of operating in any environment or network infrastructure.

"Our industry is demanding new simplified solutions for transporting contribution-quality video feeds and data traffic across all types of terrestrial networks. It also needs the ability to quickly and easily reconfigure local and remote equipment for changing requirement, formats, and available networks," said Richard Dellacanonica, president of Artel Video Systems. "The DigiLink platform with its ability to adapt to different formats, multiple transport options, ease of deployment and support, and history of reliability is the ideal solution for those applications."

More information about the company and its products is available at www.artel.com.

Photo Link:www.202comms.com/Artel/DigiLink4360xImage.zip

# # #

About Artel Video Systems (www.artel.com)

For more than 30 years, Artel Video Systems has been a leading global provider of broadcast-quality media transport solutions for direct fiber, IP, and managed optical networks. A pioneer in the industry, Artel developed the first commercially available video-over-fiber video transport platform. With thousands of worldwide deployments, Artel's DigiLink platform is used by the world's largest telecommunication companies, CATV operators, and video service providers for mission critical primary video feeds for many of the world's most watched events.