City Montreal Chooses Dejero LIVE+ 20/20 Transmitters to Support Newly Launched 'Breakfast Television Montreal' Program

KITCHENER, Ontario -- Oct. 22, 2013-- City Montreal, the Montreal affiliate of Canada's City television network, has deployed two Dejero LIVE+ 20/20 Transmitters to provide up-to-the-minute breaking news and live-shot coverage for its newly launched morning show, "Breakfast Television Montreal." The LIVE+ 20/20 Transmitters are highly portable, powerful, and easy-to-use cellular newsgathering systems that enable "Breakfast Television Montreal" to broadcast high-quality HD video feeds from remote locations without having to deploy expensive microwave or satellite trucks.

A division of Rogers Broadcasting Ltd, one of Canada's largest media companies, City has chosen Dejero LIVE+ 20/20 Transmitters to support its rollout of "Breakfast Television" morning shows across the country, the latest of which launched in Montreal in August. One of the transmitters is used by the news crew to provide live remote coverage of the day's stories, including breaking news. The other Dejero LIVE+ 20/20 Transmitter is used during the program's "Live Eye" segment, which features a roving reporter who files human interest stories from a wide variety of locations.

In addition to live shots, the "Breakfast Television Montreal" crews take advantage of the Dejero LIVE+ 20/20 Transmitters' store-and-forward capabilities to capture footage that can be edited and filed from any location, at any time -- in contrast to the more traditional alternative of physically sending personnel back to the station with a tape or data file of the material. The Dejero LIVE+ 20/20 Transmitters use available cellular networks to transmit the live or recorded content from the news source to the City broadcast facility in Montreal, where a Dejero LIVE+ Broadcast Server receives the feeds and integrates them into the "Breakfast Television Montreal" broadcast workflow.

"City's use of the Dejero LIVE+ 20/20 Transmitters for 'Breakfast Television Montreal' is just the latest example of the value our proven cellular bonding technology can bring to newsgathering operations of any size," said Brian Cram, CEO, Dejero. "The adoption of our solutions throughout the Rogers organization is tremendous validation of the performance, reliability, ease of use, and flexibility Dejero provides in different live newsgathering scenarios."

Dejero offers the most extensive and versatile range of bonded wireless uplink solutions for mobile newsgathering. Winner of numerous industry awards, the Dejero LIVE+ Platform and its patent-pending Intelligent Connection Management combine adaptive bit rate encoding with the latest advancements in 3G and 4G LTE mobile technologies -- making electronic newsgathering as immediate, portable, reliable, and cost-effective as possible. From any location around the world, the LIVE+ Platform enables both traditional and online broadcasters to transmit high-quality HD or SD live video using a variety of mobile devices, including professional-grade rugged transmitters, laptops, tablets, and smartphones. Dejero LIVE+ products can be set up anywhere in seconds to broadcast live to television viewers, stream to the Web, transmit recorded video for later use, share video content with other organizations, or send files remotely. Innovative engineering from wireless experts combined with input from many of the world's top broadcasters has produced the Dejero LIVE+ Platform. Dejero is based in Kitchener, Ontario.