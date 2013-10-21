WORK Microwave AfricaCom Exhibition Preview - Booth #E08a

At AfricaCom2013, WORK Microwave will showcase a wide range of innovative satellite communications technologies spanning various applications within the broadcast, satellite, and telco markets.

Key Products and Technology Demos

New Video ACM System

WORK Microwave has partnered with Adtec Digital to launch Video ACM, an integrated data/video (DaVid) modem and encoding solution for enhanced video contribution. Combining WORK Microwave's DVB-S2 Modem SK-DV and the EN-91 MPEG-4 HD ultra-low delay encoder from Adtec Digital, Video ACM automatically optimizes an operator's satellite link budget, significantly improving video quality and reducing operational expenses. In addition to enabling continuous communication between the two devices via SNMP, the integration of the modem and encoder simplifies the setup and monitoring of parameters and options influencing bandwidth and link allocation.

New DVB-S2 Multistream Feature for SDD-TS and SDD-DV Demodulators

WORK Microwave has added DVB-S2 multistream functionality to its complete line of demodulator solutions, including the company's popular SDD-TS and SDD-DV products. Utilizing this powerful new technology, users can seamlessly de-aggregate up to six transport streams and IP data from a single carrier, thereby optimizing efficiencies while reducing the amount of equipment required for uplink and downlink operations. Ideal for local cable distribution and satellite newsgathering applications, the technology simultaneously supports IPv4 and IPv6 outputs, as well as full integration of DVB-S2 multistream, including null-packet reinsertion and output realignment, decreasing CAPEX and OPEX for cable and satellite providers.

DVB-S2 IP-Modem SK-IP Integrated With XipLink TCP/QoS Feature

WORK Microwave will demonstrate the DVB-S2 IP-Modem SK-IP at AfricaCom2013. Harnessing XipLink traffic shaping and WORK Microwave OptiACM functionalities, this powerful IP modem optimizes throughput and increases network bandwidth for service providers, corporate networks, and telcos. An interactive test setup will show how the modem's ACM functionality compensates for disturbances in the satellite link caused by physical conditions such as humidity and atmospheric precipitation.

Fifth Generation Frequency Converter Series

WORK Microwave will showcase further improvements to its fixed frequency block converters. New enhancements include Ka-band support for both uplink and downlink services, superior phase noise, and adjustable slope compensation. The Ka-band uplink uses frequencies between 25 and 32GHz while the downlink uses frequencies between 18 and 23GHz, dramatically expanding an operator's satellite capacity. A sophisticated new synthesizer allows the frequency converters to deliver Ka-band signals with phase noise at a level that significantly exceeds the respected industry standard according to Intelsat Phase Noise Specification, IESS-308/309.

As satcom operators continue to increase the size of their bandwidth -- in most cases utilizing L-band spectrum -- teleports and satellite ground stations are subsequently increasing the length of their cable runs, creating a negative slope that significantly impairs signal quality. To address this issue, WORK Microwave has added optional slope compensation up to ±5 dB over the full L-band (950MHz to 2150MHz) to its fixed frequency block converters. Leveraging L-band slope functionalities, users can effectively balance the losses and negative slope of augmented cable runs to ensure that all signals entering the RF processing chain are at similar levels across all frequencies.

Company Overview:

About WORK Microwave (www.work-microwave.de)

Headquartered in Holzkirchen (near Munich), Germany, and comprised of four operating divisions -- Satellite Technologies, Navigation Simulators, Defence Electronics, and Sensors and Measurement -- WORK Microwave leverages more than 25 years of experience to anticipate market needs and apply an innovative and creative approach to the development of frequency converters, DVB-S2 equipment, and other digital signal processing technologies while maintaining the highest standards for quality, reliability, and performance.

WORK Microwave's Satellite Technologies division develops and manufactures high-performance, advanced satellite communications equipment for telecommunications companies, broadcasters, integrators, and government organizations that are operating satellite earth stations, satellite news gathering vehicles, fly-aways, and other mobile or portable satellite communication solutions.

All trademarks appearing herein are the property of their respective owners.

