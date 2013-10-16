Testronic Announces Centralization of US Operations

Burbank Facility Optimizes Efficiencies in Upgraded Location

(Burbank, CA) Testronic will unveil a single, redesigned location in early November 2013, to centralize US operations and streamline customer services. The move is focused on increasing efficiencies and integrating infrastructure for the company, which is the global leader in quality assurance services for film and television, games, software, and digital television. For the past seven years, Testronic has operated two facilities in Burbank, California. The company will now perform all of its testing and QA services from their high tech hub located at 111 North First Street, in Burbank.

Jason Gish, SVP and General Manager of Testronic's US Operations, said, "Testronic began a multi-phase expansion of our First Street facility two years ago, and the centralization of our services is the final piece. We have spent significant intellectual and financial capital to build out our downtown Burbank test environment, where we unveiled our File-Based QC Lab, UltraViolet(tm) Interoperability testing services, and other innovative offerings like User Experience testing for entertainment content. Testronic is focused on staying ahead of industry needs, and we saw an opportunity to improve our services by creating a central hub, with everything and everyone in a single space. The physical consolidation enables a centrally managed core that takes advantage of the latest technology and allows access to our expert staff in one location. We see this as a big win for our customers."

Testronic's First Street facility includes its award-winning File-Based QC Lab, which was upgraded in 2012 to provide UltraViolet(tm) Interoperability Testing capabilities and related test automation services, including extended services and environments to support the evolving digital ecosystem from mastering to consumer distribution. The facility can securely receive and test digital content and all downstream deliverables for Over-the-Top (OTT) services, such as iTunes, Netflix and Hulu; supports website, web portal and content rights redemption testing; and houses upgraded Master QC testing suites. The move is set to be complete by November 15, 2013, and will not impact customer services or access.

"Even as our business grows and our service offerings expand, we are continually analyzing the way we work and consistently focus on ways of working smarter," Gish concluded. "Testronic's First Street Facility has been designed from the ground up to serve the needs of studios, content providers, and player manufacturers as the industry transitions to file-based workflows. This move to a centralized US hub is another step forward for our customers and for Testronic."

