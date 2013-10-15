Wohler Unveils RadiantGrid Detect and Correct Color Gamut Legalization Option With RightHue

SAN FRANCISCO -- Oct. 15, 2013 -- Wohler Technologies today announced the release of the new RadiantGrid Detect and Correct(TM) legalization option now featuring the unique RightHue(TM) algorithm. This new option for broadcast gamut processing on the RadiantGrid Intelligent Media Transformation Platform(TM) assures that all video output by the RadiantGrid platform meets strict gamut specifications. More specifically, the option ensures compliance with the restrictions on luminance and RGB levels defined by the Digital Production Partnership (DPP) and European Broadcasting Union (EBU).

"As the first deliverable developed for our new Detect and Correct architecture, this new broadcast gamut legalization option further extends the RadiantGrid platform's media transformation capabilities," said Craig Newbury, vice president sales, RadiantGrid. "In fact, this option represents the first, technically superior, file-based legalization solution integrated at the point of transcode -- reducing the cost and complexity of processing while simplifying and retaining an end-to-end file-based workflow."

By enabling and automating processing entirely within the file domain, the RadiantGrid Detect and Correct legalization option with RightHue eliminates the unscalable real-time bottleneck of baseband processing, and does away with generational degradation of additional decode-encode cycles required by baseband or outboard file-based solutions. It also allows facilities to forego nonlinear editor processing and to establish highly efficient and cost-effective processing that meets set parameters uniformly and accurately. When speed is of utmost importance, processing can be gridded for ultimate performance.

The new Wohler RightHue legalization algorithm powering the RadiantGrid option is optimized for constant hue legalization (gamut processing) to EBU-R103/DPP gamut specification, the dominant gamut requirement in Europe. RightHue delivers precise gamut control, maximizing use of the allowed gamut without the hue distortion and/or overclipping typical of traditional legalization solutions. Constant hue-gamut control is especially valuable for commercials, for which accurate color reproduction can be critical to the value of the brand.

The new RadiantGrid Detect and Correct legalization option featuring RightHue can be enabled through a simple RadiantGrid platform license update.

More information about RadiantGrid and the full Wohler product family is available at www.wohler.com.

Photo Link:www.wallstcom.com/Wohler/RadiantGridColorLegalization.zip

Photo Caption: An example of Wohler's RadiantGrid Detect and Correct(TM) color gamut legalization option with RightHue(TM)

# # #

About WohlerTechnologies Inc.

Wohler's tradition of innovation began with the creation of the industry's first in-rack audio, video, and data monitoring category, and continues today through its development of signal management and monitoring solutions for video, audio, captioning, and loudness applications. Wohler's 2012 acquisition of RadiantGrid Technologies extends this award-winning product line to include the Wohler RadiantGrid Intelligent Media Transformation Platform(TM) for efficient file-based content creation and distribution, quality control, and faster-than-real-time transcoding and standards conversion. This new offering, combined with the company's proven, cost-effective confidence monitoring, compliance recording, and content management solutions, ensures high-quality media production across any platform and delivery to any device. More information about Wohler is available at www.wohler.com.