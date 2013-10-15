Solid State Logic Features MADI-Dante Bridge at 135th AES Convention

“The MADI-Dante Bridge offers a genuinely useful interface to this highly versatile network technology”

NEW YORK – Solid State Logic, the world’s leading manufacturer of advanced tools for audio professionals, will feature the new MADI-Dante Bridge, the world’s first broadcast specification bridge between the industry standard MADI audio format and Dante IP Audio Network, at the 135th AES Convention (Booth 2821). The MADI-Dante Bridge enables SSL C100 HDS and C10 HD Digital Broadcast Consoles, or any other standard MADI device, to connect to Dante networks with full redundancy maintained. The release of the MADI-Dante Bridge, SSL’s first Dante I/O product, adds substantial weight to the adoption of Dante and Audio Video Bridging (AVB) standards as the industry choice for IP Audio networks.

“Dante is by far the most widely adopted IP Audio network solution,” says Niall Feldman, SSL Director of New Products. “An extensive collection of compatible devices from an array of manufacturers and thousands of installations worldwide, prove its versatility and reliability. We feel that IP Audio networking has a great deal to offer broadcasters and are confident that the SSL MADI Dante Bridge offers the first broadcast ready interface to this highly versatile network technology. With Audinate’s clear statements that Dante will be AVB compliant when the standard is ratified, we are confident that Dante and the AVB standard are likely to become an integral part of broadcast infrastructure of the future, and SSL will be part of that.”

The MADI-Dante Bridge is a broadcast specification MADI-Dante interface, allowing expandable audio routing between SSL consoles or any MADI device and Dante IP Audio networks. With 64 channels per Bridge (@ 48kHz) and up to 512 channels per 1GB network link, Dante is fully scalable and capable of providing routing channel counts from tens to thousands and beyond using standard IT infrastructure. Redundant PSU, MADI ports and Dante ports mean the Bridge is built for uninterrupted operation, keeping critical devices and audio paths functioning throughout the broadcast facility. In addition to the inbuilt clock redundancy options in Dante controller, the MADI-Dante Bridge also includes a pair of redundant sync inputs for use as a self-redundant Dante Grand master clock. Intended for use with Dante controller and third-party Dante products, the MADI-Dante Bridge shows commitment to interoperability while understanding Broadcasters critical needs.

The Bridge features a front panel headphone socket (with rotary level control) and inbuilt headphone monitor routing, to truly replace traditional patch bay confidence routing and fault finding functionality with equivalents in the IP Audio domain. Simple font panel controls facilitate routing mono or stereo paths from MADI In, MADI Out, Dante In or Dante Out directly to the headphones. A front panel LCD screen provides signal present metering selectable to show four points in the signal chain: MADI In, MADI Out, Dante In and Dante Out. GPIO connections allow for transfer of tally info and switching functions across the network with the Audio.

Solid State Logic is the world’s leading manufacturer of analogue and digital audio consoles and provider of creative tools for music, broadcast and post production professionals. For more information about our award-winning products, please visit:www.solidstatelogic.com.