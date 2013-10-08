MultiDyne Teams With IEWC Global Solutions to Increase Worldwide Sales Reach

LOCUST VALLEY, N.Y. -- Oct. 8, 2013 -- MultiDyne(R), a leading provider of fiber optic-based video and audio transport solutions for broadcast and pro A/V applications, has appointed IEWC(R) as its new worldwide distributor. As MultiDyne's global distributor, IEWC is making a significant investment in the company's inventory. MultiDyne equipment will be distributed by IEWC throughout the world, bringing unparalleled delivery and service to MultiDyne and IEWC customers.

"We are excited to bring MultiDyne into the IEWC family," said Roger Caynor, vice president of broadcast and communications at IEWC. "MultiDyne is a highly trusted name within the industry and a valued partner of IEWC. The addition of MultiDyne to IEWC's robust product lineup will allow us to take another step forward in offering industry-leading audio and video solutions to this quickly growing customer segment."

Headquartered in Milwaukee, Wis., IEWC is a premier distributor of wire, cable, and wire management products, with warehouses strategically located throughout North America, Europe, and China. IEWC supports and services the supply chain needs of original equipment manufacturers and sub-assemblers worldwide.

"IEWC offers technical expertise, superior wire and cable products, competitive prices, and on-time delivery that will maximize the value of the MultiDyne brand," said Frank Jachetta, president at MultiDyne. "As broadcasters and other video professionals around the world look to increase their transmission capabilities, MultiDyne's fiber optic transport solutions will provide them the reliability, functionality, and low cost required for a wide range of applications."

More information about the company's products is available at www.multidyne.com.

# # #

About IEWC (www.iewc.com)

For over 50 years, IEWC has worked with our customers to offer complete solutions for their wire, cable, and wire management needs. IEWC's "Your Team" approach offers an unparalleled customer experience that supports the success of our customers' projects and helps to ensure the growth of their company.

With 19 locations strategically located around the globe, IEWC is the premier provider of wire, cable, and wire management solutions to OEMs and sub-assemblers worldwide.

About MultiDyne (www.multidyne.com)

For more than 30 years, MultiDyne has been a leading provider of innovative video and fiber optic-based transport systems for the broadcast, cable, satellite, production, digital cinema, pro A/V, corporate, retail, surveillance, teleconferencing, judicial arraignment, transportation, government, military, and healthcare markets. MultiDyne's fiber-optic transport systems for video, SDI, 3G HD, DVB/ASI, VGA, DVI, HDMI, audio, AES, Ethernet, data, CATV, as well as the company's other broadcast accessories are used worldwide by such industry leaders as ABC, CBS, NBC, CNN, RAI, BBC, and the U.S. Department of Transportation. MultiDyne provides a seven-year warranty on its core product line. For more information, call MultiDyne at 1-877-MULTIDYNE or 1-516-671-7278, visit the company's website at www.multidyne.com, or send an email to sales@multidyne.com.