Clear-Com Certifies NMK Electronics Ent. in Dubai with Extensive Product and Service Training

NMK intercom customers benefit from a much richer set of support services and product knowledge

ALAMEDA, CA, OCTOBER 7, 2013 — Clear-Com® today announces it has given certification toNMK Electronics Ent., a provider of professional audio, video and communication equipment in Dubai, UAE, for completing an extensive series of intercom product and service training. With this in-depth product knowledge, NMK is the top solution provider in Dubai poised to best serve clients with communication needs for live productions.

In 2009, NMK joined Clear-Com’s global network of over 1,000 channel partners. Since then, NMK has received extensive sales and technical training on Clear-Com’s comprehensive portfolio of intercom products. The company has also undergone factory service training in Germany to extend its value-add to clients in Dubai. As a result, NMK’s intercom customers now experience a much faster service and support turnaround, as well as optimal recommendations for their communications needs.

“We do our best to offer not only products to our customers, but also solutions,” explains Moswain Antao, Head of Marketing for NMK. “This includes customer service before, during, and after the transaction. Whether it is providing a unit to demo, an emergency loaner unit, or providing technical support—keeping the customer happy is our end goal.”

NMK pre-sales support includes supplying demo systems and system diagrams, and helping clients build bills of quantities (BOQ). They make sure ample products are in stock to meet unexpected market demands—which NMK admits is “the norm” in the live performance and marine markets. Post-sales support includes responding to local service requests to ensure faster turnaround for its customers.

Additionally, NMK maintains its strong reputation in the market by hosting regular educational seminars as well as one-on-one orientations with clients. The small-group seminars include in-depth hands-on technical training and application-based learning. Customers are also invited to discuss their own projects.

“At Clear-Com we understand that our end-users prefer to deal with local experts who speak their language, understand their culture and business environment, and can support their deadlines,” says Karlie Miles, Clear-Com Director of EMEA & South Asia Pacific Sales. “This is why we have built up a network of channel partners for serving a variety of markets. NMK epitomizes the type of partner we select to promote, distribute, and service our products. They truly add value to the process.”

Miles continues, “NMK’s certification recognizes the company’s superior service and deep technical knowledge, as well as a better overall experience for its clients. Customers in the Middle East can rest assured they have a well-informed, experienced team in their locale to provide support when they need it.”

Established in 1987, NMK has been distributing professional audio, video and communication equipment for over 25 years. Headquartered in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, NMK clients include companies like Almoe Rentals, Artes, Creative Communication Group, Delta Sound, Evolution Rentals, Mediakraft, Prince Audio Visual, Production Technology (Protec), Shotech, and SLS Productions. While focusing primarily on the Live Performance market, NMK also serves other vertical markets such as Military, Aerospace, and Government (MAG), and Offshore.

About NMK Electronics Ent.

Celebrating 25 years in the Middle East, NMK Electronics Ent. is serving the professional audio, video and communication industry in the region. NMK is the exclusive distributor for some of the renowned brands as Shure, Roland Systems Group, Clair Brothers, Midas Consoles, Klark Teknik, Rational Acoustics, Clear-Com, Rane, Cloud, Sound Devices, D’San, Aphex, Rycote, Sabine, Vestax, Konig & Meyer, Neutrik and Van Damme Cables. Learn more at: www.nmkelectronics.com

About Clear-Com®

Clear-Com, an HME company, is a global provider in professional voice communications systems since 1968. We develop and market proven intercom technologies such as Analog & Digital Partyline, Digital Matrix, Wireless and Intercom-over-IP systems for critical communication applications in broadcast, performance venues, military, government and enterprise markets. Recognized for our legacy of intercom innovations, production teams around the world have come to depend on Clear-Com for clear, reliable and scalable communications solutions. For more information, please visit www.clearcom.com.