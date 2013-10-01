FORscene Wins STAR Award From Editors of TV Technology Europe

LONDON -- Oct. 1, 2013 -- Forbidden Technologies plc (AIM:FBT), the AIM-quoted owner and developer of the market-leading cloud video platform FORscene, today announced that FORscene is the recipient of a 2013 STAR (Superior Technology Award Recipient) Award given by the editorial staff of TV Technology Europe magazine at IBC2013.

The STAR Award is designed to celebrate and showcase technological innovations available to the broadcast industry. TV Technology Europe's editor reviewed a variety of products, examined the technical applications and their overall contribution to the industry, and then chose 25 winners.

"STAR awards are given to interesting new products that help a user save money or accomplish a task in an easier way," said Mark Hallinger, editor of TV Technology Europe. "This year in particular we also looked for smaller, incremental improvements in established products, as these improvements generally reflect a manufacturer responding to customer input, a laudable thing."

"The products selected help advance the industry -- some were chosen because of technical novelty or innovation, some because they filled an important gap in the production or transmission chain, and some because they were just cool products," added Hallinger.

The FORscene video platform provides professional editing tools in a software as a service (SaaS) package for all video industries, including broadcast post-production, news, and sports. FORscene takes advantage of cloud computing to enable the centralisation of material and collaboration in workflows. The result is the ability to manage media online, connect from any Web browser, monitor usage, and control access to media via individual user settings. Through flexible monthly pricing through seat licences, the SaaS model with offers significant savings in time and budgets.

More information about FORscene is available at www.forbidden.co.uk.

About TV Technology Europe

TV Technology Europe is the region's leading magazine for broadcast technology. The magazine is published by NewBay Media. See www.nbmedia.com.

About Forbidden Technologies plc

Forbidden Technologies plc is an award-winning technology company that develops and delivers cloud-based solutions for collaborative video post-production. Its flagship product, FORscene, is one of the world's most advanced cloud-based video post-production platforms. Launched at IBC in 2004, FORscene has been used to log, edit, review, and publish more than 3 million hours of professional video content. Listed on the London Stock Exchange Alternative Investment Market, Forbidden partners with high-profile media and technology organisations including Atos, BIM, deltatre, EVS, and Key Code Media. More information is available at www.forbidden.co.uk.