Archimedia Master Media Player Wins STAR Award From Editors of TV Technology Europe

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. -- Oct. 1, 2013 --Archimedia Technology today announced that its Master Media Player has received a 2013 STAR (Superior Technology Award Recipient) Award given by the editorial staff of TV Technology Europe magazine at IBC2013.

"IBC2013 marked the debut of both our company and our flagship product, the Archimedia Master Media Player, so receiving a STAR Award this early in our history is as humbling as it is prestigious," said Archimedia CEO Mark Gray. "We set out to create an easier and more affordable way for archivists and production teams to view and verify master video files without losing quality and without having to buy any special equipment. The result is the first software player to support multiple vendors' JPEG 2000 and MXF formats, so users can work with master- and archival-quality files on standard HDTV and SDI equipment. Thanks to TV Technology, our efforts have not gone unnoticed."

The STAR Award is designed to celebrate and showcase technological innovations available to the broadcast industry. TV Technology Europe's editors reviewed a variety of products, examined the technical applications and their overall contribution to the industry, and then chose 25 winners.

"STAR Awards are given to interesting new products that help a user save money or accomplish a task in an easier way," said Mark Hallinger, editor of TV Technology Europe. "This year in particular we also looked for smaller incremental improvements in established products, as these improvements generally reflect a manufacturer responding to customer input, a laudable thing.

"The products selected help advance the industry -- some were chosen because of technical novelty or innovation, some because they filled an important gap in the production or transmission chain, and some because they were just cool products."

About TV Technology Europe

TV Technology Europe is the region's leading magazine for broadcast technology. The magazine is published by NewBay Media. See www.nbmedia.com.

About Archimedia

Archimedia Technology specializes in the processing, conversion, and playback of mastering formats, including JPEG 2000, for the professional broadcast, digital cinema, and video archival industries. Its technology and applications bridge the gap between content producers and their archives without loss of quality. Archimedia's products fulfill a critical piece of the production and archival workflows, encapsulating complex file interchange and quality control processes for mastering and archive formats into practical solutions that give end users a new level of access to their assets. More information is available at www.archimediatech.comhttp://www.tvtechnology.com/www.archimediatech.com.

