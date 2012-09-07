Primestream Releases FORK Logger 1.0 at IBC2012

New Built-In Module for FORK 3.5 Helps Content Owners Tag Video With Metadata Flexibly and Quickly Through Customizable GUI

AMSTERDAM -- Sept. 7, 2012 -- Primestream(R), a leader in advanced media asset management and broadcast automation software, today released FORK(TM) Logger 1.0, a new cross-platform module that's part of the acclaimed FORK Production Suite 3.5. FORK Logger is a powerful metadata-tagging tool that allows for logging live or prerecorded video. The module's tightly integrated and configurable user interface enables content loggers to tag video with defined metadata into the FORK environment effortlessly, making assets easier to manage, automate, and, ultimately, monetize.

"Content owners understand that their video archive is only as good as the descriptive metadata that goes into it," said Claudio Lisman, Primestream|B4M president and CEO. "The driving force behind FORK Logger was to create a highly configurable, user-friendly application built inside FORK for quick metadata tagging. While most logging products focus on one sport or market, FORK Logger's interface is completely customizable, so it can be designed and configured to look exactly how our customers want it."

At the heart of the FORK Logger is a dynamic GUI. The GUI contains form panels, button panels, video viewers, marker thumbnail lists, and a bin list of created events, all of which are tools that can be combined -- many in a dynamic way -- based on the content. The FORK Logger supports multiple layouts per system. Users can work live with ingesting feeds or can call up existing clips inside FORK. With FORK Logger, users can log video files so that they can be searched, filtered, and organized by any metadata entry inside FORK Content Navigator(TM), FORK's media asset manager. They can log key information using a FORK-generated proxy or high-resolution video, and the FORK Logger creates FORK markers and subclips that can be seen and used across the FORK platform.

As with FORK Content Navigator, FORK Logger allows more than one user to log the same clip at the same time, and all created events are accessible instantly by the other loggers or FORK users.

"The variety of configurations and the ability to change the interface dynamically based on the data and context makes FORK Logger unlike any other metadata tool on the market," Lisman said. "It means a broadcaster's assets will have additional -- and more accurate -- metadata, making them easier to monetize more quickly."

Any FORK client can become a FORK Logger with no special station required. FORK Logger is available for both Mac(R) and Windows(R) operating systems.

FORK Logger debuted today at IBC2012. Demonstrations are available on stand 7.D21. More information about Primestream and B4M products is available at www.b4m.com or www.primestream.com.

