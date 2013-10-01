Digital Rapids' New StreamZ Live 4000EX Advanced Multiscreen Encoder Wins STAR Award

Passfield, UK:Digital Rapids -- the trusted provider of innovative media transformation and workflow solutions for bringing video to wider audiences -- announced today that the company's new StreamZ Live 4000EX encoder for advanced live and linear multiscreen applications was honored with a 2013 STAR Award, given by the editorial staff of TV Technology Europe magazine at the 2013 IBC Conference and Exhibition.

Part of the newest generation of Digital Rapids' StreamZ Live encoder family, the recently-released StreamZ Live 4000EX builds on the unsurpassed quality, multi-format flexibility and robust reliability of the StreamZ Live series with enhanced fault-tolerant redundancy, increased performance and expanded control capabilities for premium live and linear multiscreen encoding applications from over-the-top (OTT) services and IPTV head-ends to high-profile live event streaming.

The STAR (Superior Technology Award Recipient) Award is designed to celebrate and showcase the preeminent technological innovations available to the broadcast industry. TV Technology Europe's editor reviewed a variety of products, examined the technical applications and their overall contribution to the industry, and then chose 25 winners.

"STAR awards are given to interesting new products that help a user save money or accomplish a task in an easier way," said Mark Hallinger, Editor of TV Technology Europe. "This year in particular we also looked for smaller incremental improvements in established products, as these improvements generally reflect a manufacturer responding to customer input, a laudable thing. The products selected help advance the industry."

"The selection of our StreamZ Live 4000EX encoder for a prestigious STAR Award -- out of hundreds of new products spanning a diverse range of functionality -- is a testament to not only the powerful advances and benefits that the 4000EX brings to multiscreen encoding operations, but also the overall importance of live and linear multiscreen distribution in the media and entertainment landscape," said Tony Huang, Senior Product Manager, Broadcast and Live at Digital Rapids. "We're thrilled that TV Technology Europe has honored the StreamZ Live 4000EX with this award, and even more so that the 4000EX is now available immediately to our customers."

Designed to be flexible and future-proof, the StreamZ Live 4000EX is built on the powerful software architecture of Digital Rapids' Kayak technology platform and is easily upgradeable to support new formats, features and technologies as they emerge. Meanwhile, the robust new appliance configuration bolsters fault tolerance with multiple network interfaces and redundant inputs, outputs and power supplies. Multiple StreamZ Live encoders can be combined with the scalable Digital Rapids Broadcast Manager software for multi-channel automation, scheduling, monitoring and failover.

The StreamZ Live 4000EX is one of multiple new models in the StreamZ Live family. Its sibling StreamZ Live 8000EX -- which simplifies the convergence of core television and multi-platform streaming operations with simultaneous broadcast and multiscreen encoding in a single unit -- was also recognized with a STAR Award earlier this year at the 2013 NAB Show in Las Vegas.

For more information about Digital Rapids, please visit www.digitalrapids.com.

About Digital Rapids Corporation -- Digital Rapids provides market-leading content transformation and workflow solutions that empower the world's leading media organizations to reach wider audiences more efficiently, more effectively and more profitably. Recipients of more than two dozen prestigious awards for company and product excellence, Digital Rapids combines innovative technology with proven expertise and visionary insight to help our customers expand their audiences, increase their revenues, and reduce their costs. Digital Rapids Corporation (www.digitalrapids.com) is headquartered in Ontario, Canada with offices in the United States, the United Kingdom, Hong Kong, Australia and Argentina.