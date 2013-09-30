Moviola Announces Slate of Free Filmmaking Webinars for the Month of October

It’s October, and Moviola is celebrating with a month of scary-educational filmmaking webinars.

With practical and theory topics coming up, Moviola has a new line-up of free webinars for the month of October. Whether you want to figure out the roll of the assistant editor in post-production, or the reasons why you still need to know a tape workflow, Moviola has you covered in October.

October 1, 2013: Introduction to Cloud Collaboration

There are a lot of ways to collaborate and share files online, but most people don’t move past the basics of Dropbox or FTP. In this webinar, presenter Jon Chappell will take viewers through all the ways to take your cloud collaboration to the next level. But the webinar won’t just cover moving files into the cloud, it will also detail how to make the cloud workflow work with your NLE.

October 3, 2013: Magnetic Media in 2013

It’s a bonus week with two webinars! In the Magnetic Media webinar, viewers will get the chance to hear a comprehensive argument describing tape based workflows, and why they’re still relevant. Presenter Ramy Katrib will show you why it’s still important to know your tape based workflows, and why magnetic tape media isn’t going away anytime soon.

October 8, 2013: After Effects Basics for Editors

No matter your editing skill set, as an editor you need to have a basic understanding of motion graphics to work with graphics artists. This webinar, presented by Clay Asbury, will go over the basics of After Effects to help editors understand the way graphic artists work. Attendees will also learn their way through basic effects work to help them run After Effects on their own.

October 29, 2013: The Modern Job of the Assistant Editor

Misha Tenenbaum will present viewers of this webinar with an in-depth discussion of the position of the assistant editor. Aspiring assistant editors will learn the roles and tasks expected of them, as well as the knowledge base they need to work from and build on. Editors attending this webinar will learn what they can expect to get out of a modern assistant editor.

All of these webinars are free to view live at 11:30 AM PDT on their respective dates, and available for purchase shortly afterwards. To register for any of these webinars, visit http://www.moviola.com/webinars.

To learn more on all of Moviola's training, which include onsite training, conversations with Hollywood editors, and both live and on-demand webinars, among others, visit moviola.com.

About Moviola



Established in 1919, Moviola has become a leading service provider for the film and television industry. Our services include non-linear editing system rentals with 24/7 technical support, workflow design consultation, camera rentals, tape and solid state media sales. Our on-site and online training services specialize in the art, technology and business of filmmaking.