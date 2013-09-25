IEEE BTS Announces Final Schedule for 2013 IEEE Broadcast Symposium

PISCATAWAY, N.J. -- Sept. 24, 2013 -- The IEEE Broadcast Technology Society (BTS) today announced the final schedule for the 2013 IEEE Broadcast Symposium, taking place Oct. 9-11 at The Westgate Hotel in San Diego. Through a comprehensive mix of keynote presentations, panel discussions, and tutorial sessions, delivered by broadcast technology experts from around the world, the Symposium will provide attendees with insight into next-generation television and radio technologies that are expected to have a major impact on their business and operations.

"The Symposium session topics were carefully chosen to highlight the key challenges facing today's broadcasters as well as emerging technologies designed to address those issues. The Symposium will devote discussions on topics including cellular broadcasting, mobile DTV systems, streaming content delivery, non-real time broadcast services, and second-screen equipment," said David Layer, senior director, Advanced Engineering with NAB and co-chair of this year's event. "We look forward to welcoming broadcast technology experts and executives from around the world to this year's Symposium."

The 2013 IEEE Broadcast Symposium will feature three keynote speeches by influential members of the broadcasting and technology communities. The first, on Oct. 9 at 12:30 p.m., features Ajay Luthra, vice president, Fellow Advanced Technology, Motorola Mobility speaking on the "Road to 4K Ultra HDTV and Bumps, Curves, Forks and Potholes in it." On Oct. 10 at 1:30 p.m., Mark Aitken, vice president, Advanced Technology of Sinclair Broadcast Group will present on "Separating TV Services From the Platform -- Today's Reality," and on Oct. 11 at 1:30 p.m. Bob Zitter of HBO will examine "Key Issues Facing Broadcasters Today."

In addition to the keynote addresses, attendees will learn about a variety of recent technology advancements through tutorial sessions and panel discussions. Panel discussion topics include:

- "Audio for Next-Generation Broadcasting," moderated by Dr. Schuyler Quackenbush of Audio Research Labs, on Oct. 9 at 2:00 p.m. Panelists include: Craig Todd, senior vice president and chief technology officer at Dolby; Jean-Marc Jot, vice president R&D at DTS; and Graham Jones of Fraunhofer USA Digital Media Technologies.

- "Spectrum and Interference and the Future of Broadcasting," moderated by Richard Wolf of ABC on Oct. 11 at 2:00 p.m. Panelists scheduled to speak include: Bob Plummer, vice chair at NABA-TC; Arild Hellgren, technical director at EBU; Abu Bakar of ABU; Adelrahim Sueliman of ASBU.

- "C-Band Interference," moderated by Bob Plummer, vice chair at NABA-TC, on Oct. 11 at 2:00 p.m. Panelists scheduled to speak include: Winston Caldwell of Fox; Majid Khalilzadeh of Intelsat; Pascale Dumit of SES; Rich Wolf of Disney/ABC; Veena Rawat of Blackberry; Christopher Dosch, chair at ITU SG6.

- "Spectrum Issues Worldwide," moderated by Phil Laven of the EBU on Oct. 11 at 2:00 p.m. Panelists scheduled to speak include: Glenn Reitmeier, NBC; Arold Helgrin, EBU; Lieven Vermale, SDNsquare; Bill Meintel, MSW.

