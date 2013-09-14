Wohler's Flexible, Intuitive MADI Audio Monitoring Unit Makes European Debut at IBC2013

Compact and Easily Configured, Wohler's AMP1-MADIe Makes MADI Infrastructure Implementation a Smart, Simple Choice

AMSTERDAM -- Sept. 14, 2013 --Wohler Technologies today announced that its AMP1-MADIe in-rack, portable MADI unit with Ethernet control and configuration will make its European debut at IBC2013. Engineered to meet the requirements of sports productions and other live broadcasts, the new MADI unit can be connected in a series with a 56- or 64-channel MADI stream to facilitate individual volume adjustment and simultaneous audible monitoring of any eight selected MADI channels.

"With our AMP1-MADIe unit, broadcasters can take advantage of our industry-leading audio monitoring technology, as well as the many benefits offered by working with MADI audio," said John Terrey, vice president sales, Wohler. "Because this intuitive solution handles selection and monitoring of multiple MADI channels in the same way it would any other audio stream, it is very easy for broadcasters to build MADI into their OB trucks and production facilities and, in turn, reduce the cost and complexity of high-volume audio signal monitoring."

Designed specifically for users requiring unique functionality equivalent to a MADI audio hot-mic mixer, Wohler's new AMP1-MADIe simplifies rapid selection and monitoring of MADI signals in fast-paced, live-to-air production environments. Measuring fewer than 5 inches deep, the AMP1-MADIe monitoring unit is an exceptionally compact solution. It is available in two models, providing support for either multimode (AMP1-MADIe-MM) or single-mode (AMP1-MADIe-SM) fiber connections. As a result, users can establish MADI cable runs of virtually any distance. Both models also support standard copper on BNC, accepting and converting between optical MADI signals and BNC I/O.

For operators and production teams undertaking multiple events and shows in short succession, the easy configurability of the AMP1-MADIe is a tremendous time-saver. Installed systems can be configured remotely over a LAN or Internet connection via a PC-based software configuration tool at a central engineering position. Alternatively, on-site users can store and retrieve system presets via USB.

The AMP1-MADIe will be featured in the Wohler stand, 10.B10, at IBC2013. Further information about Wohler's entire product line is available online at www.wohler.com.

Photo Link:www.wallstcom.com/Wohler/AMP1-MADIe.zip

Photo Caption: AMP1-MADIe Audio Monitoring Unit