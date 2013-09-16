Volicon Unveils New Media Intelligence Platform at IBC2013

Proven Virtual Media Network Technology Supports Robust New Solution That Serves All Areas of Broadcast Enterprise

AMSTERDAM -- Sept. 14, 2013 -- Addressing media companies' need for real-time enterprise-wide access to the broadcast product, Volicon today announced the development of its Media Intelligence Platform. Built on the powerful and unique technology supporting the company's award-winning Observer(R) video monitoring and logging product line, the Volicon Media Intelligence Platform streams live and logged video, complemented by valuable metadata, to any device at any time. With this innovative solution, media companies can leverage video, audio, and data for critical applications in areas ranging from engineering to the executive suite.

"Dramatic industry changes such as the transition to digital, the rapidly rising number of channels and outlets, the explosion in regulatory requirements, and the growing importance of data all make real-time access to the broadcast product and related metadata a significant benefit across the media enterprise," said Russell Wise, vice president of global sales at Volicon.

Providing a window on content delivered via satellite, cable, or over-the-air signal, as well as Internet-based over-the-top (OTT) services, the Media Intelligence Platform offers portals tailored to the many different departments at broadcasting facilities. Far more than a logger or monitoring solution, Volicon's Media Intelligence Platform provides functionality appropriate not only for engineering and operations, but also for production and promotions, new media, news, sales and traffic, media relations, and executive and legal departments.

The Media Intelligence Platform supports applications including compliance logging, content archiving, content repurposing for new media outlets, competitive analysis, producer and talent evaluation, ad verification and media sales, and executive review of content. Streams may be viewed singly or side by side on desktop and laptop computers, tablets and smartphones, multiviewers, and television monitors (via multicast).

Volicon's patented Virtual Media Network (VMN), which supports both Observer systems and the new Media Intelligence Platform, comprises a multichannel video streaming engine, interactive search, content analytics, and service monitoring and alarm capabilities.

Further information about Volicon and the company's technology is available at www.volicon.com.

