France's Videomenthe Joins Reseller Network for Wohler RadiantGrid Intelligent Media Transformation Platform

AMSTERDAM -- Sept. 14, 2013 --Wohler Technologies today announced that Videomenthe has become the newest member of the Wohler RadiantGrid Intelligent Media Transformation Platform(TM) reseller network. Covering the French marketplace, Montpellier-based Videomenthe will provide sales, service, and support for the RadiantGrid business line.





"Videomenthe is known for providing forward-looking file-based solutions built on best-of-breed technologies, and we're pleased to be working with the company to extend availability and adoption of our RadiantGrid solutions in France," said Craig Newbury, vice president sales, RadiantGrid at Wohler. "Videomenthe is a well-established yet dynamic company with a strong understanding of the French audiovisual market and its new technical requirements. Working together, we can provide robust media transformation solutions optimized to meet those requirements."

"With the merging of the IT and broadcast worlds and increasingly diverse array of distribution targets, it can be challenging for broadcasters and post houses to create and deliver content in the appropriate format and with the essence and metadata necessary for a quality viewing experience," said Muriel Le Bellac, director at Videomenthe. "We specialize in helping our clients to meet these challenges, and as part of the reseller network for the Wohler RadiantGrid Intelligent Media Transformation Platform, we're pleased to be able to supply this very powerful solution for enabling automated workflows for streamlined delivery of quality content."

The Wohler RadiantGrid Intelligent Media Transformation Platform offers a highly efficient solution for transcoding, standards conversion, and audio processing in applications including loudness correction, quality control, and distribution of media. At the heart of the platform is the RadiantGrid TrueGrid(TM) parallel-processing engine, which excels at providing faster-than-real-time content transformation, particularly for long-form content requiring multiple processes to be run concurrently. Intelligent automation of workflow processes coupled with close integration of best-of-breed plug-ins such as Cinnafilm's Tachyon(TM), Interra's Baton(TM), and Linear Acoustic(R) AERO.file(R) enables the versatile operation needed to manage everything from multiplatform transcoding and standards conversion to more complex processing such as mixed-cadence correction, video optimization, and audio loudness conformance.

The RadiantGrid Intelligent Media Transformation Platform will be featured in the Wohler stand 10.B10 at IBC2013. Further information about the platform is available online at www.wohler.com.

About Videomenthe

Videomenthe is a French consultant and distributor specializing in file-based media workflow solutions that focus on file transcoding farms, IP transfers, and QC tools. Videomenthe offers professional services around these solutions and is proud to add Wohler to their list of privileged partners. More information about Videomenthe is available at www.videomenthe.fr.

About Wohler Technologies Inc.

Wohler's tradition of innovation began with the creation of the industry's first in-rack audio, video, and data monitoring category, and continues today through its development of signal management and monitoring solutions for video, audio, captioning, and loudness applications. Wohler's 2012 acquisition of RadiantGrid Technologies extends this award-winning product line to include the Wohler RadiantGrid Intelligent Media Transformation Platform(TM) for efficient file-based content creation and distribution, quality control, and faster-than-real-time transcoding and standards conversion. This new offering, combined with the company's proven, cost-effective confidence monitoring, compliance recording, and content management solutions, ensures high-quality media production across any platform and delivery to any device. More information about Wohler is available at www.wohler.com.

Photo Link:www.wallstcom.com/Wohler/RadiantGrid2013.zip

Photo Caption: RadiantGrid Intelligent Media Transformation Platform(TM)