Wohler RadiantGrid Intelligent Media Transformation Platform Extends QC Options With VidCheck Integration

AMSTERDAM -- Sept. 14, 2013 -- Wohler Technologies today announced that it has extended the quality-analysis capabilities of the Wohler RadiantGrid Intelligent Media Transformation Platform(TM) with the integration of VidChecker automated QC software. This integration offers broadcasters, VoD and cable service providers, post houses, and other content providers another industry-leading method for checking media against distributor-defined quality control policies while processing content within the RadiantGrid platform.





"Integrated with our RadiantGrid platform, VidCheck's popular QC software provides intelligent automated operation and scalable processing speed within a consolidated file-based workflow," said Craig Newbury, vice president sales, RadiantGrid at Wohler. "By making VidChecker processing available to RadiantGrid platform users, we not only support the broad existing base of VidCheck users, but also offer new and future users a powerful option for thorough checking of file, video, and audio parameters and quality."

VidCheck produces advanced software for automated quality control of video and audio in file-based media. Awarded a Pick Hit award by Broadcast Engineering at the 2012 NAB Show, the company's VidChecker software is engineered to address the challenges of checking file parameters, as well as contained video and audio in many different formats to ensure that video is ready for distribution and transmission.

"VidChecker provides full-featured QC processing, thus eliminating the labor-intensive tasks of checking conformance by eye and checking video/audio compliance with waveform monitors and audio loudness meters," said Thomas Dove, CEO at VidCheck. "Thanks to this new integration, our customers can maintain the first-rate automated QC processing tool they know while taking advantage of the many benefits offered by the robust RadiantGrid platform."

RadiantGrid also integrates with other leading third-party software developers. The RadiantGrid Intelligent Media Transformation Platform will be featured in the Wohler stand 10.B10 at IBC2013. Further information about the platform is available online at www.wohler.com.

