Riedel MediorNet Now to Support Studer Consoles

AMSTERDAM -- Sept. 13, 2013 -- Riedel Communications, a leading provider of real-time networks for video, audio, and communications, today announced that it will present the MN-ST-AL-2, the company's new MediorNet expansion card for Studer consoles, at IBC2013.

Riedel's MediorNet is a fiber-based real-time signal transport solution for video, audio, communications, and data. The MN-ST-AL-2 card provides two ports, each with redundant interfaces, for connecting Studer mixing consoles via the Studer A-Link protocol to Riedel MediorNet Modular frames. In this way the consoles become an integrated part of the entire signal distribution infrastructure. Users can gain up to 384 channels per connection and realize significant cost-savings in cabling and maintenance while continuing to utilize unparalleled flexibility and signal quality.

The convenient routing of the audio stream is handled by the user-friendly MediorWorks control and management software via drag-and-drop programming, which makes last-minute changes easy and intuitive. Additional routing adjustments can be performed via Pro-Bel commands or the new EMBER+ remote control protocol in MediorNet.

The new MediorNet MN-ST-AL-2 card supports compact or larger decentralized digital audio router applications with any network topology, and it requires just a card slot with two high-speed ports. One MediorNet Modular frame equipped with A-Link interface cards becomes a cost-efficient audio router with 4,608 inputs and outputs in two rack units. The new Riedel card for MediorNet supports all Studer Vista 5 and Vista 9 consoles, as well as OnAir 3000 consoles.

