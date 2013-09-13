Primestream Demonstrates FORK Edit-While-Capture Workflow in XDCAM With Avid Media Composer at IBC2013

AMSTERDAM -- Sept. 13, 2013 -- Primestream(R) today announced that its acclaimed FORK(TM) Production Suite for managing and automating broadcast workflows can now record XDCAM(R) MXF files that will update in Avid(R) Media Composer(R) while recording. This breakthrough allows sports and news operations to use the popular long-GOP codec with the craft editor, and at the same time gain the benefits of the FORK Production automation and media asset management platform for I/O, logging, tagging, proxy editing, workflow management, and archiving.

"We have already achieved Edit-While-Capture for the iFrame codec, and now we are happy to offer the same capability with XDCAM for long-GOP, because it has been of high interest to our customers using Avid craft editors," said Claudio Lisman, Primestream president and CEO. "Customers are looking for flexibility in their systems, and this move demonstrates our commitment to providing cutting-edge options with industry-standard codecs and editors."

The Edit-While-Capture functionality for Media Composer is an optional component for the FORK Media Player, the I/O application in the FORK Production system. It allows users to access the ingesting video as a live stream in real-time proxy and high-resolution through all the standard FORK Production Client tools, as well as other craft editors, while an Avid Media Composer editor continues to work with the growing file. Once the Avid editor has sent the clip from FORK to Media Composer, the clip duration will continue to grow in the project with no need for additional action.

Primestream will conduct ongoing demonstrations of this new functionality during IBC2013 on stand 7.D21. Visit www.primestream.com for more information.

# # #

About Primestream

Primestream(R), a leader in advanced media asset management and broadcast automation software, offers a seamless end-to-end platform for digital acquisition of live and file-based video content, media asset management, editing, logging, control room and master control playback, smartphone and tablet video contribution, publishing to the Web, and dynamic archiving. The company's portfolio includes the FORK(TM) suite of applications, as well as Mobile2Air(R), ControlStation(TM), DIG-IT(TM), and Xchange(TM) Suite. Deployed in more than 300 broadcast operations across 40 countries, Primestream's proven solutions are implemented by some of the world's leading broadcasters, uplink service providers, digital media operations, and production/postproduction facilities. More information is available at www.primestream.com.

All trademarks remain property of their respective holders, and are used only to directly describe the products being provided. Their use in no way indicates any relationship between Primestream Corporation and the holders of said trademarks.