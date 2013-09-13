The IABM and Devoncroft Partners Announce Market Research Joint Venture

Two Leading Market Intelligence Providers Will Jointly Develop and Deliver Data-Driven Products and Services for Broadcast and Digital Media Clients

GLOUCESTERSHIRE, U.K. and CORONADO, Calif. -- Sept. 13, 2013 -- The IABM (International Association of Broadcasting Manufacturers) and Devoncroft Partners today announced the launch of IABM DC, a joint venture of the two organizations that will develop and deliver a series of market intelligence products and services for broadcast and digital media clients.

IABM DC's first product will be the latest edition of the IABM Global Market Valuation and Strategy Report, which will then be published on an annual basis. First created in 2006, this report is the result of a collaborative industrywide project that provides market sizing data for the broadcast industry as a whole, and for more than 100 individual product categories.

"The IABM Global Market Valuation and Strategy Report has been and remains the definitive valuation report for the broadcast and media technology supply market, with detailed regional splits, product and segment analysis, and trends forecasts," said IABM Director General Peter White. "By teaming up with Devoncroft, we gain access to a wealth of valuable new data and expertise that not only strengthens the report's modelling and forecasts, but also gives us the ability to go on and customize reports for those seeking further forecasting and analysis. Through IABM DC, we will build on the solid foundation that we have created to provide a range of digital media market intelligence going forward."

"By partnering with the IABM, we have created a joint organization with deep industry domain expertise, sophisticated analytical capabilities, and significant market reach," said Joe Zaller, founder and principal of Devoncroft. "We believe that IABM DC will quickly become a trusted provider of broadcast and digital media technology market sizing data to suppliers and purchasers of media technology worldwide, as well as to others seeking high-quality information about this sector."

The Global Market Valuation and Strategy Report is unique because it is based on actual sales and shipment data provided by a range of partners, including many of the major players in the broadcast and media technology supply market, who invest in the project.

Further information about Devoncroft Partners is available at www.devoncroft.com. Information about the IABM is available at www.theiabm.org.

About Devoncroft Partners:

Devoncroft Partners provides market research and strategic consulting services to a wide range of digital media clients. The company publishes a variety of syndicated market research reports, including the annual Big Broadcast Survey, the largest and most comprehensive study of the global broadcast industry. In addition to providing syndicated market research, Devoncroft has been retained for numerous custom engagements by leading players in the broadcast, cable/satellite/IPTV, digital media, Pro-AV, private equity, and finance industries. For more information, please visit www.devoncroft.com.

About the IABM:

The IABM, the International Association of Broadcasting Manufacturers, is the authoritative voice of the broadcast and media technology supply industry worldwide. Its wide range of services to members encompasses market research and intelligence, training, expert representation at standards bodies and broadcasting unions, executive networking opportunities, and preferential purchasing. A presence at every major broadcast tradeshow, the IABM also provides a valuable channel for communication among broadcast manufacturers, government, and regulatory bodies. Additional IABM activities include awards programs for innovation and scholarships designed to stimulate the development of the broadcast and electronic media industries on an international basis. For more information, please visit www.theiabm.org.