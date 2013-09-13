VidCheck Speeds Quality Control Workflows with FileCatalyst Partner Integration

Unlimi-Tech Software, Inc., a pioneer in managed file transfers and the creator of FileCatalyst, the world’s leading accelerated file transfer solution, is pleased to announce an embedded partner agreement with VidCheck, a leading provider of unique and advanced software for automated quality control and correction of video and audio in file-based media.

Established in 2009, VidCheck helps simplify the labour intensive quality control process for any type of content before sending media files to broadcasters. VidChecker, VidCheck’s flagship solution, focuses on checking file-based video before and after distribution, and for use by broadcasters for checking files received from post production and content distributors to ensure that file, video and audio parameters and levels are correct and ready for broadcast.

While ensuring the quality of file based media the VidChecker application handles high volumes of large format media files. For users sending and receiving large amounts of files, file transfers can often become very slow or unreliable to send, especially over large geographical distances. To transfer files at the highest speeds possible based on users’ line speeds, VidChecker integrated with FileCatalyst for its unique acceleration technology.

Integrating with FileCatalyst enabled VidCheck users to send digital content at accelerated data transfer rate, taking file transfers from hours or days into transfers in minutes, regardless of size or format. FileCatalyst's UDP-based file transfer technology executes digital media transfers at maximum rates without being impeded by network impairments, such as latency and packet loss experienced with TCP/IP. While methods of file transfer like FTP and email are not able to keep up with today’s large media files, often leading to failed or never-ending transfers, the FileCatalyst accelerated file transfer protocol offers incredible speed gains versus traditional methods, allowing user transfer speeds of up to 138x faster than FTP.

“This partnership with FileCatalyst takes our client offering to the next level for organizations handling large amounts of media files on a daily basis” says Thomas Dove, VidCheck CEO. “The increasing sizes of media files are a new reality in the media and broadcast space and solutions to deliver these files quickly and reliably are becoming more and more essential. FileCatalyst delivers the large format media files used by our clients on a daily basis without a hitch, using full line speed to get them there as quickly as possible.”

"The VidCheck and FileCatalyst partnership is a great pairing, as both companies are offering something essential and innovative to the broadcasting industry" says Alan Atkinson, Vice President of Business Development at Unlimi-Tech Software, Inc. “This integration helps to deliver additional value for the customers, all in one simple package.”

About Unlimi-Tech Software, Inc.

Located in Ottawa, Canada, Unlimi-Tech Software is the creator of FileCatalyst, the world's leading accelerated file transfer solution. Founded in 2000, the company has more than one thousand customers in media & entertainment, energy & mining, gaming and printing, including many Fortune 500 companies as well as military and government organizations. FileCatalyst is a software platform designed to accelerate and manage file transfers securely and reliably. FileCatalyst is immune to the effects that latency and packet loss have on traditional file transfer methods like FTP, HTTP or CIFS. Global organizations use FileCatalyst to solve issues related to file transfer, including content distribution, file sharing and offsite backups.

To learn more visit www.filecatalyst.com

About VidCheck

VidCheck was founded in mid-2009 to provide unique and advanced software applications to automatically check and correct video and audio in file-based digital video, focusing on the requirements of the broadcast industry, at a cost-effective price. The aim is to remove the labor intensive task of checking and manually correcting media files received by broadcasters, by providing cost-effective software suitable for use with commercials, short-form programs and long form content.

To learn more visit www.vidcheck.com