MultiDyne Launches ProGo Fiber Extender, Increasing Transmission Distances for Live POV Camera Applications

LOCUST VALLEY, N.Y. -- Sept. 11, 2013 --MultiDyne(R), a leading provider of fiber-optic-based video and audio transport solutions for broadcast and pro A/V applications, today launched ProGo, a powerful new fiber extender that dramatically increases the transmission distance for fixed, live point-of-view (POV) camera applications and is designed by MultiDyne for use with GOPRO(R) products. Utilizing ProGo, camera operators can cost-effectively bypass the distance limitations of HDMI(R) over copper cable, achieving a distance of 1 km.

"Our ProGo fiber extender makes inexpensive, live POV a reality for camera operators," said Frank Jachetta, president of MultiDyne. "Through its small, lightweight form factor, ProGo provides users with an easy-to-use, cost-effective plug-and-play solution capable of delivering live video from hard to reach locations such as a basketball backboard or ski jump."

ProGo is designed by MultiDyne for use with GOPRO cameras. The small, unobtrusive enclosure can be discreetly mounted alongside a camera and communicates with a fixed receiver located at the video destination. Adapter cables and dual power supplies are included.

Designed for use with GOPRO(R) products. GOPRO(R) is a registered trademark of Woodman Labs, Inc. in the United States and other countries.

About MultiDyne (www.multidyne.com)

For more than 30 years, MultiDyne has been a leading provider of innovative video and fiber-optic-based transport systems for the broadcast, cable, satellite, production, digital cinema, pro A/V, corporate, retail, surveillance, teleconferencing, judicial arraignment, transportation, government, military, and healthcare markets. MultiDyne's fiber-optic transport systems for video, SDI, 3G HD, DVB/ASI, VGA, DVI, HDMI, audio, AES, Ethernet, data, CATV, as well as the company's other broadcast accessories are used worldwide by such industry leaders as ABC, CBS, NBC, CNN, RAI, BBC, and the U.S. Department of Transportation. MultiDyne provides a seven-year warranty on its core product line. For more information, call MultiDyne at 1-877-MULTIDYNE or 1-516-671-7278, visit the company's website at www.multidyne.com, or send an email to sales@multidyne.com.

