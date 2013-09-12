Forbidden Integrates With Windows(R) Azure(TM) Media Services to Show Cloud Editing and Publishing Workflows at IBC2013

LONDON -- Sept. 10, 2013 -- Forbidden Technologies plc (AIM: FBT), the AIM-quoted owner and developer of the market leading FORscene cloud video platform, is pleased to announce that it is integrating with Windows(R) Azure(TM) Media Services to promote cloud video workflows at IBC2013 in Amsterdam Sept. 13-17.

Windows Azure Media Services is an open and flexible cloud platform that enables customers to build, deploy, and manage applications quickly across a global network of Microsoft(R)-managed data centres. It is an extensible, multitenant media services platform on Windows Azure, offering the best of the Microsoft media platform components combined with integrated partner offerings, which allows customers to build end-to-end media solutions on top.

Forbidden's well-respected FORscene cloud video platform will be shown working with Windows Azure Media Services to allow remote, browser-based editing of footage. Remote edits will be conformed against live, high-resolution footage for Web and mobile distribution. This near-time clipping of live footage for global video-on-demand delivery will be of particular interest to sports rights holders and news organisations looking for frame-accurate, high-quality editing tools.

The solution will be displayed at IBC2013 on the Forbidden stand 7.J15D.

"Windows Azure Media Services is a highly scalable and reliable platform of ready-to-use services that enables our customers to work with a variety of leading technology providers," said Sudheer Sirivara, partner director of program management, Windows Azure Media Services, of Microsoft Corporation. "FORscene's use by sports broadcasters in 2012 to enhance coverage of the major sporting events of the summer was a key proof point. We are pleased to be working with Forbidden to offer customers the benefits, cost advantages, and flexibility of cloud-based editing and publishing workflows with FORscene and Windows Azure Media Services."

"Microsoft has firmly established Windows Azure Media Services with broadcasters and sports rights holders," said Stephen Streater, CEO, Forbidden Technologies. "FORscene, with Windows Azure, creates a powerful combination. Clients in the sports and news markets will have access to a set of integrated editing and publishing tools allowing them to reach the widest possible audience quickly and cost-effectively."

More information about FORscene is available at www.forbidden.co.uk.

Photo Link: www.wallstcom.com/ForbiddenTechnologies/AzureMediaServices.zip

# # #

About Forbidden Technologies plc

Forbidden Technologies plc is an award-winning technology company that develops and delivers cloud-based solutions for collaborative video post-production. Its flagship product, FORscene, is one of the world's most advanced cloud-based video post-production platforms. Launched at IBC in 2004, FORscene has been used to log, edit, review, and publish more than 3 million hours of professional video content. Listed on the London Stock Exchange Alternative Investment Market, Forbidden partners with high-profile media and technology organisations including Atos, BIM, deltatre, EVS, and Key Code Media. More information is available at www.forbidden.co.uk.