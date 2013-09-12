Europe's IRT Broadcast Technology Institute to Use ViBE(TM) VS7000 OTT Platform From Thomson Video Networks For HbbTV Interoperability Tests

RENNES, France -- Sept. 10, 2013 -- Thomson Video Networks today announced that it has reached an agreement with the Institut für Rundfunktechnik (IRT), the Munich-based research and development organization responsible for important broadcast technology standards such as DAB and DVB-T, and founding member and orchestrator of the Hybrid Broadcast Broadband TV (HbbTV) consortium. The IRT will use the award-winning ViBE(TM) VS7000 multi-screen encoding/transcoding platform with MPEG-DASH support in its test laboratories, which are open to the industry, for HbbTV 1.5 test-stream generation (video OTT streams), and will also make the system available through its HbbTV interoperability test portal for clients ranging from broadcasters to consumer electronics manufacturers. The IRT ordered the ViBE VS7000 system on the heels of an HbbTV interoperability workshop, where the system successfully provided the stream profiles defined by ARD's general requirements that are part of the MPEG-DASH streaming formats specified in the new HbbTV v1.5 standard.

"We're here to provide public broadcasters and other related companies in Europe and beyond with reliable recommendations about broadcasting and media technology, and we continually look for innovative, real-world solutions that help them enhance the quality of radio, television, and new media services," said Dr. -Ing. Rainer Schäfer, general manager, television at the IRT. "The ViBE VS7000 is an efficient and versatile solution for creating MPEG-DASH HbbTV 1.5 test streams and other kinds of OTT streams using formats such as HLS or Smooth Streaming. After our recent interoperability test workshop, we're especially proud to be the first to provide MPEG-DASH streaming profiles relevant to our clients throughout the broadcast value chain."

"The IRT is a key player in the broadcasting landscape in Germany and throughout Europe, and its expertise and recommendations in new digital video technologies are highly regarded by our customers," said Eric Gallier, vice president of marketing at Thomson Video Networks. "To be chosen by the IRT for test-stream creation is an important reference, and validates the ViBE VS7000 as the best-of-breed solution for creating MPEG-DASH/HbbTV 1.5 over-the-top content."

Institut für Rundfunktechnik (IRT)

With its head offices in Munich, the IRT supports broadcasting on a national and international scale with its spectrum of services. Its associates are the broadcasting companies ARD, ZDF, DRadio, ORF, and SRG/SSR. The IRT is also cooperating with numerous clients from the broadcasting, media, communications, and information technology industries, as well as various research institutions and academies. Since it was founded in 1956, the IRT has been committed to preserving broadcasting and accompanying the adjustment of the broadcasting idea to new market environments and requirements.

AboutThomsonVideo Networks

A global leader in advanced video compression solutions, Thomson Video Networks helps media companies, video service providers, and broadcasters deliver superior video quality at the lowest-possible bandwidth for contribution, terrestrial, satellite, cable, IPTV, and OTT services. Through Thomson Video Networks' ongoing commitment to innovation, customers are able to leverage emerging technologies, such as the new HEVC compression standard, for the efficient delivery of new video services. This includes multi-screen applications supporting every platform from small handheld devices to large TV screens. Picture the Possibilities: visit www.thomson-networks.com.

Photo Link: www.wallstcom.com/ThomsonVN/ViBEVS7000.zip

Photo Caption: ViBE(TM) VS7000 Multi-Screen Video System