Media Group International Installs VidiGo’s Visual Radio Solution at Clouds FM

Leading Media Systems Integrator Media Group International has assisted Tanzania’s Clouds FM radio station to give its audience a totally new, interactive experience by installing VidiGo Visual Radio software. The new software will go live on air at Clouds FM within the next few weeks.

The Clouds FM project is the first major radio installation MGI and VidiGo have completed in Africa since meeting at CABSAT 2012 and subsequently forging a partnership. The two companies are now working together to give MGI’s television and radio customers much greater access to VidiGo’s revolutionary range of broadcast software products.

VidiGo Visual Radio was the ideal solution for Clouds FM, one of four stations operated by Tanzania’s Clouds Media Group. Affectionately referred to as The People’s Station, Clouds FM is annually rated the number one station in Tanzania for the youth segment.

MGI’s Sales Director Paul Wallis, who brokered the Clouds FM deal in conjunction with Sales Assistant Diana Velikova, says: “Thanks to its strong reputation for delivering trendsetting programming, dynamic presenters and innovative promotions, Clouds FM is widely regarded as the ‘coolest’ radio station in Tanzania by the country’s 18 to 35 year olds. Given this demographic, the station wanted to incorporate interactive graphics that could be overlaid onto the video feed of its radio broadcasts and used to enhance its internet presence and Twitter, RSS and social media feeds. Diana and I felt that VidiGo Visual Radio was ideal for Clouds FM because it will be able to deliver all the elements station staff need in a very simple to use and intuitive package.”

VidiGo Virtual Radio combines the strength of VidiGo Live and VidiGo Audio Director. VidiGo Live is a full blown software solution for multi-camera TV production. The VidiGo Audio Director is an intelligent extension to VidiGo Live that makes automatic decisions by analyzing audio signals with its advanced algorithms, allowing it to make decisions like a real television director. Finally, the graphics and text overlays are automatically inserted within VidiGo Live, which makes it possible to superimpose content in a live situation using a station’s own designed Flash application.

Joseph Cusago, Managing Director, Clouds Media Group, says: “We are really thrilled with the workflow VidiGo Virtual Radio has provided and our audiences will love the fact that we will soon offer an interactive visual radio experience via the internet and social media feeds. The system is incredibly easy to operate and, because the cameras are switched automatically on the basis of which microphone input is being used, there is very little for our presenters to do. This means they can concentrate on the job of presenting, leaving VidiGo’s clever software to take care of everything else.”

VidiGo CCO Reinout Lempers adds: “With VidiGo’s background in radio, we understand the culture and needs of a radio station. We knew from the start that we shouldn’t bother radio presenters with creating video. That’s why we developed an automated software workflow that is fully compatible with existing radio workflows. With our solution presenters to do what they are good at, which is making radio, while VidiGo’s automated workflow creates an entire TV show, just like a real director would.”

About Ghanim bin Saad Al Saad & Sons Group Holdings

Ghanim bin Saad Al Saad & Sons Group Holdings (GSSG) was founded by Ghanim bin Saad Al Saad in 1993 and incorporated in 2007. Today it is one of Qatar’s most successful private sector business groups, making a major contribution to the country’s economic growth.

GSSG has enjoyed steady growth and success in many fields and industries locally and internationally. GSSG’s diverse portfolio gives it strength and enables its companies within the group to maximise global business opportunities wherever and whenever they arise.

The founder, Mr. Ghanim bin Saad al Saad, has enabled the group to grow to over 40 companies around the world. As an inspirational business leader, he has steered the group to achieve its success in industries that include aviation, maritime, automobiles, oil & gas, real estate, manufacturing, contracting and trading, finance & asset management, engineering, education, fitness, hotels, hospitality and fashion, information technology and telecommunications.

In addition to its corporate headquarters in Doha, GSSG also has five international offices located in London, Zurich, Cairo, Singapore and Dubai.

www.gssg.com

Media Group International

Media Group International is a proven media broadcast and communications technologies systems integrator, serving the media, telecommunications, security, education, hospitality and advertising industries in the Gulf region for more than 40 years. Formerly known as Salam Media Cast (SMC), the company joined GSSG Holdings in 2010, with offices in Qatar, UAE, Oman, Bahrain, Saudi Arabia and the UK.

Media Group International is diversifying its business into new technologies. As well as equipping professional television stations and studios, master control rooms, newsrooms, concert stages and theatres providing light and sound technology, the company also equips whole multivendor

and multisensory environments. Media Group International provides solutions from safeguarding national security such as in government operations, creating the best venues for education such as museums and classrooms, enhancing sports environments and revolutionising health facilities and satellite telecommunications.

To support the workflow and innovation demands of our valued customers, the team has grown with new local and international talent. We use our expertise to help realise your goals and ambitions – we listen, advise, design and build great workflows that work for you. Our ambition is to be your trusted partner in the Gulf region.

www.mgi.tv

Clouds Media Group

Clouds Media Group is a privately owned media house based in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania. Clouds Media Group excels at entertaining and deepening community engagement, integrating new media technologies to meet evolving lifestyles, and leveraging resources to build vibrant and informed communities. Now celebrating its 15th year, Clouds Media Group has an impeccable track record for excellence in execution of radio campaigns and broadcasting performance. Comprised of 4 dynamic broadcast stations, East & Central Africa's largest event production firm as well as a 40 Channel DTT network on the Island of Zanzibar, all of which are leaders in their specific categories fuel the Clouds Media Group powerhouse. This dynamic assortment of formidable companies allows advertisers to achieve maximum value by enabling them to reach their core demographic on multiple platforms all within one media house. Clouds Media Group stands as a beacon of fair business ethics, openness, transparency, and value; and is one of the highest awarded media houses in Tanzania. Clouds Media Group recently was named the #2 Mid -Company in Tanzania in 2012 by Superbrands.

VidiGo

For almost a decade VidiGo has been the visionary leader in the broadcast industry, with the first full software based AV-workflow running on standard IT hardware. The core of all VidiGo workflows is DAVE; an in-house developed powerful, low-latency video engine. All VidiGo workflows focus on automation, flexibility and open architecture to make broadcasting easier, faster and cost effective.

VidiGo stands for innovation, reliability, product leadership, and premium support.

VidiGo clients include leading broadcasters, radio stations, sport arenas and video production companies all around the world.

VidiGo offers a full portfolio of broadcasting workflows and solutions

www.vidigo.tv

