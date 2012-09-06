The Tiffen Company Introduces the Lowel Blender 3 Light Kit

Compact, powerful and versatile Power LED Lighting for interviews



Hauppauge, NY – September 6, 2012 –The Tiffen Company, a leading manufacturer and distributor of award-winning accessories for the still imaging, video, motion picture, and broadcast markets, is now shipping the Lowel Blender™ 3 Light Kit. This new kit combines three color-changing Lowel Blender LED fixtures, with stands and AC adaptors, to bring further creative options and a faster way to light ‘Run and Gun’ interview setups. “Many interviews take place in mixed light source environments, such as offices with fluorescents in the ceiling, tungsten table lamps and daylight coming in the windows,” comments Steve Tiffen, president and CEO, The Tiffen Company. “Until now, this has been a real challenge for the shooter to deal with quickly. But with Blender’s high powered LED output, and ability to change color with the twist of a knob, you can easily correct your lighting color to match the room.”



As a result, the classic three-light interview setup now gains the ability for each light to output tungsten color, or daylight, or any blend of the two. Choose to match a location’s ambient light color, or change each Blender’s color to create a visual contrast, increasing contrast and a sense of depth in the image.



Attendees to the IBC2012 event can see the new Lowel Blender 3 Light Kit on the Tiffen stand (Hall 11 stand G30).



Lighting pro’s familiar with compact LEDs have been impressed with Blender’s considerable output power, boasting a full-mix brightness of 50-foot candles at 6ft, even with its Lite Frost Diffuser installed. Blender is also efficient electrically, with each light drawing only 16 Watts of power. It can be powered by its auto-setting AC adaptor or a host of DC battery options, from camcorder battery sleds to professional 12-volt sources. The Lowel Blender 3 Light Kit comes in a lightweight soft case with adjustable Velcro partitions and room inside for accessories.



Lowel Blender 3 Light Kit Details:



• Size: 23 x 9 x 6 (58 x 23 x 15 cm)

• Weight: 17 lbs. (7.7 kg)

• Three Lowel Blenders, each with auto voltage-setting AC adaptor (including 120v Edison & 240v 2 pin Euro plugs), and three accessory front diffusers to vary the character of the light output

• Three Lowel Uni-stands, each with a full height of 7′ 11″

• One Slim Litebag with adjustable Velcro partitions and padded shoulder strap



The Lowel Blender 3 Light Kit is available through Lowel dealers worldwide. For more information, please visit http://www.lowel.com/dealers.html.



About Tiffen

Tiffen has been a leading manufacturer of photographic filters, lens accessories, software, and camera accessories for the consumer/professional imaging and the motion picture and broadcast television industries for over 70 years. The company has a rich history of innovative product design, superior optical consistency, and unparalleled quality. Tiffen has been recognized for its product and engineering excellence, earning two Technical Achievement Awards and a Scientific and Engineering Award from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences, as well as an Emmy® Award from the Academy of Television Arts and Sciences. Today, the company offers a wide range of products, which include: Tiffen® filters, Steadicam® camera stabilizing systems, Lowel® light, Listec™ teleprompters, Tiffen Dfx® digital imaging software, Domke® bags, Davis & Sanford® tripods, Zing® camera covers, Stroboframe® flash brackets, Saunders® professional trimmers, and Kodak Wratten® filters. Tiffen continues to enhance its reputation as a leading imaging accessory manufacturer through aggressive growth in the image-making accessory industry.



For more information on Tiffen, please visit: http://www.tiffen.com.



Tiffen is a registered trademark of The Tiffen Company. All other trademarks and products mentioned herein belong to their respective owners.



Press Contacts

Tiffen North America

Anya Oskolkova

Zazil Media Group

anya@zazilmediagroup.com

(p) 617.817.6559

(skype) anya.oskolkova



Janice Dolan

Zazil Media Group

janice@zazilmediagroup.com

(p) 617.817.6595

(skype) janicedolan



Tiffen International

Bob Pank

bob@pank.org.uk

(p) +44 (0) 134 283 6056



####