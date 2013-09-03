New FORK 4.5 by Primestream Allows Users to Visualize Workflows

Content Creators Now Can Design and Automate Production Processes Across Multiple Departments With Workflow Manager 1.0

MIAMI -- Sept. 3, 2013 -- Primestream(R) today released FORK(TM) 4.5, the latest version of its acclaimed FORK Production Suite for managing and automating broadcast workflows. FORK 4.5 features Workflow Manager(TM) 1.0, a new add-on module for designing internal video production processes across multiple departments of an organization. Simplifying task management enables content creators to focus on decision-making, communicating, and creating -- while connecting administrators, engineers, and support staff to the workflow for staying informed and controlling the efficiency of the production process. FORK 4.5 with Workflow Manager is suited for all IT infrastructures, including broadcast, postproduction, and corporate enterprise.

"Operations run more efficiently when managers can see everything that's going on in the system and track all the tasks under the system's control, which is exactly what we designed Workflow Manager to do," said Claudio Lisman, Primestream president and CEO. "Now managers have a comprehensive overview of their operations that shows and logs the what, when, who, and where of every step in a process -- information that can help improve workflows and increase productivity."

Workflow Manager allows users to design, control, and automate production processes that span multiple departments and groups within the organization. This capability enables the module to:

*Improve communication and response time from engineering and support staff

*Provide a global view of the tasks and processes being worked on

*Assign tasks to specific groups or users

*Log every step of the process with information for analytics

In addition to the new Workflow Manager module, FORK 4.5 features further enhancements to codec support and third-party hardware, as well as craft editor integrations. FORK features new archiving workflows with SGL(R), Quantum(R), and Atempo(R) -- so FORK users can continue to navigate/browse, search, and filter through content inside Content Navigator(TM), even when media is offline. Other benefits include partial file restore and LTO robotics control. FORK 4.5 also features "edit-while-capturing" workflows with popular craft editors such as Adobe(R) Premiere(R) Pro, Apple(R) Final Cut Pro(R), and Avid(R) Media Composer(R). Robust four-channel HD Playout solutions utilizing FORK Live Assist(TM), together with Cisco(R) Unified Computing Server(R) (UCS) and Harmonic(R) MediaGrid, will also be on display. FORK is available for Mac(R) and Windows(R) OS as well as mixed hybrid environments.

Primestream will demonstrate FORK 4.5 with Workflow Manager at IBC2013 in Stand 7.D21. FORK 4.5 will be available in the fourth quarter. More information is available by contacting Primestream's local resellers and integrators or by visiting primestream.com.

# # #

About Primestream

Primestream(R), a leader in advanced media asset management and broadcast automation software, offers a seamless end-to-end platform for digital acquisition of live and file-based video content, media asset management, editing, logging, control room and master control playback, smartphone and tablet video contribution, publishing to the Web, and dynamic archiving. The company's portfolio includes the FORK(TM) suite of applications, as well as Mobile2Air(R), ControlStation(TM), DIG-IT(TM), and Xchange(TM) Suite. Deployed in more than 300 broadcast operations across 40 countries, Primestream's proven solutions are implemented by some of the world's leading broadcasters, uplink service providers, digital media operations, and production/postproduction facilities. More information is available at www.primestream.com.

Photo Link: www.wallstcom.com/Primestream/FORKWorkflow-Manager1.0.zip