Media Group International Appoints Three Key Management Staff

Leading Media Systems Integrator Media Group International has consolidated a period of rapid expansion by announcing three new staff appointments.

The new recruits, who are all based at MGI’s headquarters in Doha, include Jim White, Tyrone Donnelly and Jacqulyn Hamilton, all of whom have extensive experience in their specific areas of operation. Their decision to join MGI indicates the company’s growing importance in the international broadcast industry, which is allowing it to attract the very best talent and thus significantly strengthen its team.

Formerly with BSkyB, Jim White has joined MGI as Solutions Architect and is now working closely with MGI’s designers, engineers and operations teams to deliver projects that meet each customer’s technology needs. During his tenure at BSkyB, Jim White was responsible for the overall design of Sky’s Broadcast, Campus, and Data Centre networks. He also holds Cisco’s CCIE accreditation and has extensive experience designing IP networks specifically for broadcast covering the entire workflow chain from content acquisition and contribution through to online and satellite playout.

Tyrone Donnelly, who has been appointed MGI’s Broadcast Solutions Architect, previously worked for companies such as BSkyB, Avid Technology and Sony Professional Services Europe. He has extensive knowledge in the creation and delivery of complex broadcast systems and over 10 years’ experience leading numerous successful multi-million dollar projects. Tyrone has particular expertise in sports broadcasting, having delivered production systems and managed content and workflows at the Doha Asian Games and two FIFA World Cups.

Jacqulyn Hamilton joins MGI as Head of Global Project Management. With twenty years’ experience in program management, Jacqulyn has worked for a number of Fortune 100 international firms managing complex global Project Management Offices and multimillion dollar project portfolios. Most recently, she was the global head of PMO for a Singaporean management consulting firm with offices throughout China and Southeast Asia. Coming just months after MGI was awarded the British Standards Institute’s ISO 9001:2008 certification – the world’s most recognized quality management standard – Jacqulyn’s appointment indicates MGI ongoing commitment to invest in first rate process and project management.



Paul Hennessy, CEO of MGI, says: “Since rebranding as Media Group International, we have focused on strengthening our leading position in the systems integration market by ensuring that we have first rate staff in all key positions. Jacqulyn, Jim and Tyrone bring valuable knowledge in areas such as project management, IT and broadcast infrastructure and this, along with their experience in dealing with customers and third party suppliers, makes them important members of the MGI team. We are very pleased to welcome them to the company.”

Media Group International has over 35 years’ experience of systems integration in the Gulf region and represents many worldwide manufacturers. These include Avid Technology, Quantel, SeaChange,, Vinten Broadcast Ltd, Telestream, Vizrt and EVS Broadcasting. It also serves TV channels and networks, movie studios and network operators in the region, providing telecommunications, broadcasting, integrated systems and state-of-the-art security.

-ends-

Notes to the editor:

About Ghanim bin Saad Al Saad & Sons Group Holdings

Ghanim bin Saad Al Saad & Sons Group Holdings (GSSG) was founded by Ghanim bin Saad Al Saad in 1993 and incorporated in 2007. Today it is one of Qatar’s most successful private sector business groups, making a major contribution to the country’s economic growth.

GSSG has enjoyed steady growth and success in many fields and industries locally and internationally. GSSG’s diverse portfolio gives it strength and enables its companies within the group to maximise global business opportunities wherever and whenever they arise.

The founder, Mr. Ghanim bin Saad al Saad, has enabled the group to grow to over 40 companies around the world. As an inspirational business leader, he has steered the group to achieve its success in industries that include aviation, maritime, automobiles, oil & gas, real estate, manufacturing, contracting and trading, finance & asset management, engineering, education, fitness, hotels, hospitality and fashion, information technology and telecommunications.

In addition to its corporate headquarters in Doha, GSSG also has five international offices located in London, Zurich, Cairo, Singapore and Dubai.

www.gssg.com

Media Group International

Media Group International (MGI) is a proven media broadcast and communications systems integrator, serving the media, telecommunications, security, education, hospitality and advertising industries in the Gulf region for more than 35 years. Formerly known as Salam Media Cast (SMC), the company joined GSSG Holdings in 2010, with offices in Qatar, UAE, Oman, Bahrain, Saudi Arabia and the UK.

Media Group International is diversifying its business into new technologies. As well as equipping professional television stations and studios, master control rooms, newsrooms, concert stages and theatres providing light and sound technology, the company also equips whole multivendor and multisensory environments. MGI provides solutions from safeguarding national security, such as in government operations, to creating the best educational venues in museums and classrooms, enhancing sports environments and revolutionising health facilities and satellite telecommunications.

Media Group International is ISO 9001:2008 certified, the world’s most recognised quality management standard. It is the first company of its kind to receive the prestigious accolade within the Middle East region, guaranteeing customers world-class quality assured products.

Media Group International recently launched their new website to give customers a better experience online.

www.mgi.tv

