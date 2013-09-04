Front Porch Digital Sells 100th DIVAdirector(R) Media Asset Management System

LOUISVILLE, Colo. -- Sept. 3, 2013 -- Front Porch Digital, the global leader in cloud-based content storage management (CSM) solutions, today announced it has sold its 100th DIVAdirector(R) media asset management (MAM) system.

"Reaching this milestone with DIVAdirector is proof positive of its worldwide appeal and its applicability in a wide variety of file-based environments," said Mike Knaisch, president and CEO of Front Porch Digital. "The fact that the system is installed in so many places, from broadcast facilities to commercial video repositories to national archives, demonstrates its versatility. And now, as cloud operations begin to dominate the industry, DIVAdirector's built-in cloud capabilities leave it well-positioned for even greater growth in the market."

DIVAdirector has seen broad adoption throughout the world and across industries. Among the prestigious companies using the MAM system are Al Jazeera in New York City, European Parliament in Brussels, Swedish Film Institute in Stockholm, theScore sports network in Toronto, CNN in Chile, Discovery Communications in Maryland, and the UN International Criminal Tribunal for Rwanda.

DIVAdirector is an inexpensive, easily deployable MAM system featuring an easy-to-use, permission-based Web browser. It enables complete access to file-based content stored by DIVArchive(R), Front Porch Digital's CSM system. The DIVAdirector option can be added to any DIVArchive system to allow users to search and view archived content.

The latest version of DIVAdirector contains new features that make it even easier for any media organization with DIVArchive to manage its digital files, especially if that organization is using Front Porch Digital's new LYNX(SM) platform for moving, archiving, and publishing video to the cloud. DIVAdirector now addresses LYNX-specific workflows and requirements, such as site awareness, with a single DIVAdirector system showing all enterprise assets stored across different archive systems -- local, networked, or cloud-based systems, or any combination thereof -- with integrated user permissions controlling access.

DIVAdirector is available as a cloud service or licensed locally and boasts enhanced integration with other components in Front Porch Digital's DIVASolutions product line, including SAMMA(R) for content migration, DIVAnet(R) for managing multiple DIVArchive systems across a wide area network (WAN), and DIVApublish mpx for taking media to market.

"No other MAM product can be used as easily and efficiently to manage assets across all of our different migrate, manage, and market workflows," Knaisch said.

More information about DIVAdirector and other Front Porch Digital products is available at fpdigital.com.

# # #

About Front Porch Digital

Front Porch Digital is the global leader in solutions for migrating, managing, and monetizing media content. Operating on site and in the cloud, the company's purpose-built software employs the latest technologies to deliver truly flexible and scalable media workflows. Solutions delivered by Front Porch Digital appropriately manage large and complex media files and workflows while ensuring optimal performance and utmost security. More information is available at fpdigital.com.

Photo Link: www.wallstcom.com/FrontPorch/DIVAdirectorOrganization.zip

Photo Caption 1: DIVAdirector(R) Organization and Clipboard

Photo Caption 2: DIVAdirector(R) Organization and Shot Lists