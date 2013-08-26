Orad Marks IBC2013 with the Release of Graphics Suite 7

IBC2013, Stand 7.B27



Amsterdam, Netherlands – August 26, 2013 –Orad Hi-Tec Systems Ltd., leader in video and graphic solutions for the broadcast market, will be showcasing the new Suite 7 release of the company’s enterprise graphics solutions: 3Designer, Maestro and 3DPlay, and enhanced Render Engine. Orad Graphics Suite 7 provides the broadcast industry even more robust graphic capabilities than ever before, including much more powerful rendering of graphic scenes, support for ultra HD, and high resolutions for video walls.



“We continue to lead the broadcast graphics market with powerful and efficient solutions. The recent updates to some of our core products enable broadcasters to continue to work in their familiar workflow but with the substantial added value that the updates provide,” comments Avi Sharir, CEO and President of Orad.



Feature highlights of the new Suite 7 product updates include 3Designer’s new physics and constraints, value triggers, new transformation modifier, countdown clock, preview window enhancements, animated text effects, and emoticons. The Maestro application adds many workflow features that increase usability and add control to new graphic and video functions, such as the new Graphic Media Asset Management with access rights management, metadata per type of asset, search capabilities, scene management, and more. Other improvements to Maestro include: 3D transitions for every graphic element, support for MOS 2.8.1, multiple preview channels, and more. The 3DPlay application now runs on Windows 7 x 64 bit and offers many new features, including a stronger editor control engine, new query tabs, and other capabilities that make the production process much more efficient.



About Orad Hi-Tec Systems

Orad Hi-Tec Systems is a world-leading provider of real-time 3D broadcast graphic, video server, and media asset management solutions including news, channel branding, sports production and enhancement, elections and special events, virtual studios, and virtual advertisement. Orad’s compelling solutions streamline production workflow, enhance viewer experience, and improve production value. Founded in 1993, Orad is a public company listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (OHT). More information is available at http://www.orad.tv/.



