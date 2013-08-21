Apantac Launches Universal Mini Multiviewer at IBC 2013

Apantac is launching its new CRESCENT Universal Mini Multiviewer at IBC 2013, stand 7.K21.

The MiniDE-4 is a cost-effective compact universal multiviewer that is designed with the technology from the award winning TAHOMA DE universal multiviewer.

It displays a combination of four DVI, HDMI (with / without HDCP), VGA, YPbPr, or composite video inputs on a single monitor.

It has a built in DVI/HDMI output extender supporting resolutions up to 1920x1200 including 1080P.

The MiniDE-4 also has an optional redundant power supply.

The display layout is configurable, allowing each of the four windows to be sized and positioned freely. A border and a label can be added to each of the four windows. Several layouts can be created, stored and recalled. Users can easily control this compact multiviewer via front panel buttons, GPI, RS232 and IP.

This new multiviewer is an ideal cost-effective solution for professional audio visual applications such as education, government, medical, control rooms, sports bars and any other application that requires multiple multimedia inputs to be monitored on a single display.

Apantac will be showing the new Mini Universal Multiviewer at IBC 2013, stand 7.K21.

