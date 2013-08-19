DVEO to Demonstrate Comprehensive IP Stream 24/7 Monitoring System with ETR 290 Analysis, Error Logging, and Alarms At IBC 2013
San Diego, California -- DVEO, the broadcast division of Computer Modules, Inc. (CMI), will demonstrate their IP monitor and transport stream analyzer system at the International Broadcasting Convention (IBC) in Amsterdam, September 13-17, at Stand 2.A34.
The True Check™ is a remotely operated monitoring platform for verifying the quality of digital audio and video services delivered over IP networks. It is now shipping to broadcasters, cable operators, and streaming video content producers.
Designed for 24/7 operation, the system is suitable for monitoring MPEG-2/H.264 programs delivered over the Internet, as well as head-end equipment that uses IP for video transport.
The True Check simultaneously monitors up to 60 transport streams. It provides IP layer analysis and MPEG-2 transport layer analysis, plus analysis on Ethernet inputs, and key frame decoding and service profiling.
When the system detects errors, it logs them and automatically sends emails or SMS to technicians, according to the system configuration. The alarm triggers can be set based on the overall transport stream quality score or specific errors. Technicians can connect to the monitoring device remotely, analyze the transport stream in detail, and investigate the error conditions and status, in real time or after the fact.
"Our customers are very enthusiastic about this hybrid IP video and MPEG analyzer," commented Laszlo Zoltan, Sales Manager for DVEO. "The True Check monitors all media flows in the network, and performs extensive tests on standard compliance and user profile matching. We recommend it to content providers, cable, or mobile companies who need to monitor their IPTV services."
Supplemental Information for Press Release
Features:
- Supports UDP and RTP/UDP protocols
- Monitors all services on GigE input
- Simultaneously monitors up to 60 transport streams
- Calculates MDI (Media Delivery Index) on all services
- Supports MPEG-2 and H.264 video compression standards
- Supports both MPTS & SPTS
- Decodes MPEG-2 and H.264 video thumbnails
- Real-time comprehensive MPEG TS layer analysis
- Standard compliance based on ETR 101 290 and ATSC A-78
- Bandwidth utilization and PID monitoring
- PCR clock analysis
- Elementary stream buffer analysis
- Real-time video and audio program decoding
- Real-time PSI/SI table decoding
- EPG decoding and display
- Transport stream error summary with a single quality score
- Multicast support with IGMP Join/Leave capability
- User defined profile matching
- Configurable thresholds and alarm setting
- Audio/Video loss, frozen frame, and black frame detection
- MPEG transport stream recording and playback
- User-friendly and intuitive user interface
- Full-featured remote client application, including remote video rendering
- Database for error logging and after-facts analysis
- Email and/or SMS alarm
- Android App for accessing the monitoring application from a mobile device
Suggested Retail Price:
True Check IP Analyzer: $4,500 to $14,995 U.S.
DVEO and True Check are trademarks of Computer Modules, Inc.
All other trademarks and registered trademarks are the properties of their respective owners.
About CMI and DVEO
CMI, founded in 1982, is a privately held company headquartered in San Diego, California. DVEO, the Broadcast Division of Computer Modules, Inc., sells digital video and high definition television (HDTV) products to the top television broadcast companies throughout the world.
For more information on CMI and DVEO, please contact Rebecca Gray at +1 (858) 613-1818 or rebecca@dveo.com. To download DVEO's press releases and product images, visit the news section at www.dveo.com.
DVEO, 11409 West Bernardo Court, San Diego, California, 92127
Web: www.dveo.com phone: +1 (858) 613-1818, fax: +1 (858) 613-1815
The latest product and technology information
Future US's leading brands bring the most important, up-to-date information right to your inbox