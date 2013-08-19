DVEO to Demonstrate Comprehensive IP Stream 24/7 Monitoring System with ETR 290 Analysis, Error Logging, and Alarms At IBC 2013

San Diego, California -- DVEO, the broadcast division of Computer Modules, Inc. (CMI), will demonstrate their IP monitor and transport stream analyzer system at the International Broadcasting Convention (IBC) in Amsterdam, September 13-17, at Stand 2.A34.



The True Check™ is a remotely operated monitoring platform for verifying the quality of digital audio and video services delivered over IP networks. It is now shipping to broadcasters, cable operators, and streaming video content producers.



Designed for 24/7 operation, the system is suitable for monitoring MPEG-2/H.264 programs delivered over the Internet, as well as head-end equipment that uses IP for video transport.



The True Check simultaneously monitors up to 60 transport streams. It provides IP layer analysis and MPEG-2 transport layer analysis, plus analysis on Ethernet inputs, and key frame decoding and service profiling.



When the system detects errors, it logs them and automatically sends emails or SMS to technicians, according to the system configuration. The alarm triggers can be set based on the overall transport stream quality score or specific errors. Technicians can connect to the monitoring device remotely, analyze the transport stream in detail, and investigate the error conditions and status, in real time or after the fact.



"Our customers are very enthusiastic about this hybrid IP video and MPEG analyzer," commented Laszlo Zoltan, Sales Manager for DVEO. "The True Check monitors all media flows in the network, and performs extensive tests on standard compliance and user profile matching. We recommend it to content providers, cable, or mobile companies who need to monitor their IPTV services."



Features:



Supports UDP and RTP/UDP protocols



Monitors all services on GigE input

Simultaneously monitors up to 60 transport streams

Calculates MDI (Media Delivery Index) on all services

Supports MPEG-2 and H.264 video compression standards

Supports both MPTS & SPTS

Decodes MPEG-2 and H.264 video thumbnails

Real-time comprehensive MPEG TS layer analysis

Standard compliance based on ETR 101 290 and ATSC A-78

Bandwidth utilization and PID monitoring

PCR clock analysis

Elementary stream buffer analysis

Real-time video and audio program decoding

Real-time PSI/SI table decoding

EPG decoding and display

Transport stream error summary with a single quality score

Multicast support with IGMP Join/Leave capability

User defined profile matching

Configurable thresholds and alarm setting

Audio/Video loss, frozen frame, and black frame detection

MPEG transport stream recording and playback

User-friendly and intuitive user interface

Full-featured remote client application, including remote video rendering

Database for error logging and after-facts analysis

Email and/or SMS alarm

Android App for accessing the monitoring application from a mobile device



Suggested Retail Price:

True Check IP Analyzer: $4,500 to $14,995 U.S.







