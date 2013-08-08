Thomson Video Networks Showcases World-Class Multi-Platform and HEVC Delivery Solutions at SET Broadcast & Cable

At SET Broadcast & Cable, Thomson Video Networks will showcase advanced contribution and distribution solutions, including the new eight-channel versions of its ViBE(TM) CP6000 modular contribution platform and ViBE EM4000 multi-channel HD/SD encoder for premium video compression, as well as its ViBE VS7000 multi-screen video system powered by HEVC compression for world-class ISDB-Tb and OTT solutions. Also on display will be the company's capture and playout solutions, including the Sapphire MPEG broadcast server (channel in a box) and Amethyst redundancy switch.

Premium Broadcast Video Compression Solutions for Contribution and Distribution

At SET Broadcast & Cable, Thomson Video Networks will showcase the high-density eight-channel versions of its ViBE(TM) contribution and broadcast encoders.

Designed for contribution and primary distribution applications, the ViBE CP6000 provides eight encoding or decoding channels in a single RU, with four hot-swappable slots for easy operation and fast upgrades in the field. The system offers encoding for channels ranging from MPEG-2 4:2:0 8 bit up to MPEG-4 4:2:2 10 bit.

The ViBE EM4000 is the first premium encoder offering a density of eight HD MPEG-4 AVC channels in a 1-RU chassis, making it ideal for a wide range of broadcast operations, including satellite, terrestrial, cable, and IP television. With the ability to encode HD or SD channels in MPEG-4 AVC or MPEG-2, the system offers performance improvements of at least 20 percent for MPEG-4 AVC by adding another channel per multiplex or transponder.

Image Caption: ViBE(TM) CP6000 Contribution Platform

Image Caption: ViBE(TM) EM4000 Multi-Channel HD Encoder

World-Class Solutions for ISDB-Tb and OTT Delivery

Powered by Thomson's MediaFlex video operating system, the ViBE(TM) VS7000 is a breakthrough "anything in, anything out" encoding/transcoding platform that combines simplicity, reliability, scalability, and flexibility. At SET Broadcast & Cable, Thomson Video Networks will showcase HD, SD, One Seg, and Web TV all-in-one encoding on the ViBE VS7000 platform, which also supports both real-time and offline HEVC compression for ISDB-Tb and OTT applications.

Image Caption: ViBE(TM) VS7000 Multi-Screen Video System

Unique MPEG Playout Solution

A unique "channel-in-a-box" solution with advanced capture, playout, and regionalization capabilities, operating frame-accurately with MPEG-2- and H.264-compressed content, Sapphire provides all of the functions needed to ingest, process, brand, and generate TV channels ready for air. New features include frame-accurate clip-editing enhancements, advanced logo-insertion features (including support for H.264 and new scheduling capabilities), and BXF support. This last feature allows frame-accurate control of the Sapphire by any external automation or traffic system. Also on display is the Amethyst high-density redundancy switch, a best-in-class solution to ensure 24/7 availability of digital TV signals.

Image Caption: Sapphire MPEG Broadcast Server

Image Caption: Amethyst III Redundancy Switch

Company Overview

A global leader in advanced video compression solutions, Thomson Video Networks helps media companies, video service providers, and broadcasters deliver superior video quality at the lowest-possible bandwidth for contribution, terrestrial, satellite, cable, IPTV, and OTT services. Through Thomson Video Networks' ongoing commitment to innovation, customers are able to leverage emerging technologies, such as the new HEVC compression standard, for the efficient delivery of new video services. This includes multi-screen applications supporting every platform, from small hand-held devices to large TV screens. Picture the Possibilities: visit www.thomson-networks.com.