MultiDyne(R) Optimizes Field Fiber Transport With Launch of The BullDog at IBC2013

Ideal for Sports and ENG Applications, the Compact, Rugged, and Cost-Effective Unit Can Transmit any Camera Signal Plus an Additional 8 HD-SDI Signals Over a Single Fiber Cable

LOCUST VALLEY, N.Y. -- Aug. 6, 2013 -- MultiDyne(R), a leading provider of fiber optic-based video and audio transport solutions for broadcast and pro A/V applications, today introduced The BullDog, an innovative new field fiber transport system that delivers incredible functionality from an ultra-compact, rugged enclosure designed to withstand the harsh environments of sports and ENG applications. Using The BullDog, professional camera operators can transmit any camera signal, including HD-SDI video, audio, intercom, control data, GPIOs, tally, and power, as well as eight HD-SDI signals in any direction -- all from a single fiber cable.

"The engineering team at MultiDyne develops real-world fiber-transport solutions that solve our customers' greatest needs, in this case the requirement for additional transmission capabilities in a smaller, more rugged package," said Frank Jachetta, president, MultiDyne. "With the ability to transmit any camera signal plus an extra eight HD-SDI signals from one fiber cable, The BullDog packs a huge punch in a small, lightweight unit that is perfect for outdoor use, setting the industry standard for functionality, size, and cost."

The BullDog can transport as many as eight SDI video signals up to 3G HD-SDI uncompressed with embedded or separate program audio. A return video option also supports up to 3G HD-SDI video for viewfinder or other external monitors. In addition, the unit enables operators to achieve camera control/RCP paint functions through one of the three available data channels. An additional back channel is available for camera sync or genlock. Several options are available for optical connectivity including Neutrik(R) opticalCON(R) and Lemo(R) 304M.

Extremely versatile, The BullDog is capable of operating on a lightweight battery pack, local power, or with remote power over SMPTE hybrid fiber cable utilizing MultiDyne's JUICE power supply. With JUICE built directly into the unit, The BullDog significantly extends an operator's transmission distance, enabling simple plug-and-play operation and delivery of up to 100 watts of power to 300 meters without requiring local power or batteries. The BullDog also includes power outputs for user accessories.

The cost-effective and scalable system can easily be configured to support a wide range of existing and next-generation signals, providing operators with a future-proof solution for field fiber transport.

To view a demonstration of The BullDog, visit MultiDyne at IBC2013, stand 10.D46b. More information about the company's products is available at www.multidyne.com.

# # #

About MultiDyne (www.multidyne.com)

For more than 30 years, MultiDyne has been a leading provider of innovative video and fiber-optic-based transport systems for the broadcast, cable, satellite, production, digital cinema, pro A/V, corporate, retail, surveillance, teleconferencing, judicial arraignment, transportation, government, military, and healthcare markets. MultiDyne's fiber-optic transport systems for video, SDI, 3G HD, DVB/ASI, VGA, DVI, HDMI, audio, AES, Ethernet, data, CATV, as well as the company's other broadcast accessories are used worldwide by such industry leaders as ABC, CBS, NBC, CNN, RAI, BBC, and the U.S. Department of Transportation. MultiDyne provides a seven-year warranty on its core product line. For more information, call MultiDyne at 1-877-MULTIDYNE or 1-516-671-7278, visit the company's website at www.multidyne.com, or send an email to sales@multidyne.com.