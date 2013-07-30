Markertek Announces Neutrik opticalCON Certification

SAUGERTIES, NY — July 30, 2013 - Markertek, (a division of Tower Products) has announced that they have been designated by Neutrik as a certified opticalCON cable assembler (COCA). Markertek joins a select few companies worldwide in achieving this designation. As such, Markertek is now authorized to assemble opticalCON DUO and QUAD cable assemblies and to sell the entire Neutrik opticalCON product range, including powerMONITOR inline monitoring products, opticalCON couplers, and related opticalCON accessories.





“Markertek has been a tremendous Neutrik distributor partner for many years,” according to Pete Milbery, President of Neutrik USA. “We were impressed by the company’s state-of-the-art fiber lab and high-quality personnel enough to offer the company our COCA training and certification. We expect that Markertek’s opticalCON assembly, sales and distribution operation will positively benefit our U.S. customer base and contribute to the ongoing acceptance of opticalCON as the standard in rugged fiber optic AV connectivity.”



"We have been seeing more and more products designed around the innovative Neutrik opticalCON fiber optic connectors," said Chris Fisher, VP of Manufacturing at Markertek. "The opticalCON system provides a rugged option for anyone running fiber in outside broadcast or similar harsh environments. Broadcast video and audio professionals have always relied on the Markertek cable shop to deliver their critical AV signals for the past 25 years. The addition of our state of the art fiber lab and opticalCON certification carries our customers far into the future."







About Markertek

Markertek is a highly specialized broadcast and pro-audio supply house serving the technical side of the media industry with over 60,000 unique solutions at reasonable prices - supported with dependable advice from actual pro-audio and broadcast video professionals. The Markertek catalog has achieved cult-like status among digital media professionals as the ultimate design tool for creating the electronic infrastructure required to produce the majority of primetime television shows, feature films, commercials and chart-topping music hits, as well as all other areas in the audio and video industry.





Markertek is the #1 “Go-To” source in the industry for everything fiber optic including SMPTE Hybrid camera cables, 2-12 channel tactical fiber snakes, fiber rack mount solutions, fiber reels, fiber consumables, specialized tooling and fiber repairs.

Visit www.markertek.com for more information.



About Neutrik USA

Headquartered in Charlotte, NC, Neutrik USA, a subsidiary of Neutrik AG, is the leading supplier of robust and reliable professional connectivity solutions. Neutrik manufactures a wide array of XLR connectors and receptacles, jacks and plugs, fiber optic connector systems, and accessories for a broad range of customers ranging from rock bands to lighting design and industrial equipment to broadcast studios. For more information, please visit Neutrik USA online at www.neutrik.com, www.experience-neutrik.com, and become a part of its social network family at www.facebook.com/Neutrik.

