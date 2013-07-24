Media Group International Appoints Three Key Management Staff

Leading Media Systems Integrator Media Group International has strengthened the management team with three key appointments.

The new recruits include Matthew Perman, who joins the company as Business Manager, and Mohamad Othman and Mohamed Makki Ibrahim, who both join MGI as Business Development Managers.

A qualified chartered accountant, Matthew Perman was formerly with Sony Professional where he held various management roles. His extensive financial experience and his ability to provide commercial, contractual, analytical and management support at the highest level make him a valuable addition to the MGI management team. Alongside overseeing office operations in Dubai, Perman is also improving commercial decision making and working closely with MGI’s sales team to offer advice on large scale bid submissions.

Mohamad Othman has an impressive track record in business development and strategic sales and marketing, having previously worked for broadcast systems integrator Qvest Media and broadcast connectivity supplier Al Mazroui ICAS. Othman has first-hand knowledge of many leading broadcast equipment brands and is ideally placed to help MGI develop opportunities in new media sectors. As Business Development Manager, he will concentrate on IPTV, OTT Broadcast IT solutions and Outdoor Display applications – all of which are areas that offer MGI enormous potential for growth.

Mohamed Makki Ibrahim joins MGI from INC-Technology where he spent two years as Area Sales Manager. With more than 18 years’ experience in the broadcast industry, Ibrahim has extensive technical knowledge and a formidable understanding of broadcast infrastructure and workflow. In his current role he is building relationships with new customers and developing and maintaining strategic alliances with established broadcast manufacturers.

Paul Hennessy, CEO of MGI, says: “These appointments will further strengthen MGI’s capabilities in the Middle East region as we embark on our next stages of growth. As a company, MGI is committed to offering its broadcast and new media customers the very best help and advice on all aspects of their projects. Having staff of this calibre on our team is vital to our success and we are confident that Matthew, Mohamad and Mohamed will bring real benefits to the company and to our customers. We are delighted to welcome them to MGI.”

Media Group International has over 35 years’ experience of systems integration in the Gulf region and represents many worldwide manufacturers. These include Avid Technology, Quantel, SeaChange, Leitch, Vinten Broadcast Ltd, Telestream, Vizrt and EVS Broadcasting. It also serves TV channels and networks, movie studios and network operators in the region, providing telecommunications, broadcasting, integrated systems and state-of-the-art security.

About Ghanim bin Saad Al Saad & Sons Group Holdings

Ghanim bin Saad Al Saad & Sons Group Holdings (GSSG) was founded by Ghanim bin Saad Al Saad in 1993 and incorporated in 2007. Today it is one of Qatar’s most successful private sector business groups, making a major contribution to the country’s economic growth.

GSSG has enjoyed steady growth and success in many fields and industries locally and internationally. GSSG’s diverse portfolio gives it strength and enables its companies within the group to maximise global business opportunities wherever and whenever they arise.

The founder, Mr. Ghanim bin Saad al Saad, has enabled the group to grow to over 40 companies around the world. As an inspirational business leader, he has steered the group to achieve its success in industries that include aviation, maritime, automobiles, oil & gas, real estate, manufacturing, contracting and trading, finance & asset management, engineering, education, fitness, hotels, hospitality and fashion, information technology and telecommunications.

In addition to its corporate headquarters in Doha, GSSG also has five international offices located in London, Zurich, Cairo, Singapore and Dubai.

www.gssg.com

Media Group International

Media Group International (MGI) is a proven media broadcast and communications systems integrator, serving the media, telecommunications, security, education, hospitality and advertising industries in the Gulf region for more than 35 years. Formerly known as Salam Media Cast (SMC), the company joined GSSG Holdings in 2010, with offices in Qatar, UAE, Oman, Bahrain, Saudi Arabia and the UK.

Media Group International is diversifying its business into new technologies. As well as equipping professional television stations and studios, master control rooms, newsrooms, concert stages and theatres providing light and sound technology, the company also equips whole multivendor and multisensory environments. MGI provides solutions from safeguarding national security, such as in government operations, to creating the best educational venues in museums and classrooms, enhancing sports environments and revolutionising health facilities and satellite telecommunications.

Media Group International is ISO 9001:2008 certified, the world’s most recognised quality management standard. It is the first company of its kind to receive the prestigious accolade within the Middle East region, guaranteeing customers world-class quality assured products.

Media Group International recently launched their new website to give customers a better experience online.

www.mgi.tv

